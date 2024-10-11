UNIFIL: Why are UN peacekeepers in Lebanon?

This week's attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers is the latest crisis in the 46 years of the UN mission in southern Lebanon. DW looks into the UN force's background, its mandate and why it faces criticism.

Two peacekeepers with the multinational United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, were wounded when Israeli forces shelled an observation tower at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura earlier this week. Less than 48 hours later, the UN reported two more injured peacekeepers in Naqoura.

Already in April, an explosion injured three UN observers as well as a Lebanese translator. At the time, Lebanese security officials traded blame with Israeli forces who said that Hezbollah had installed the explosives.

Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the US and Germany, while the EU classifies only its armed wing as a terrorist group.

The explosions and strikes are on the sidelines of the war between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict escalated in September 2024 after a year of limited fighting which started when Hezbollah launched strikes into Israel a day after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

As UNIFIL's mission is located in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force has found itself amid the on-going cross-border strikes.

However, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said this week that the force was there to stay, until the "situation becomes impossible for us to operate."

Three UNIFIL peacekeepers were slightly injured in an explosion near their vehicle in August, as Hezbollah and Israel traded near-daily fire in the vicinity Image: Stringer/dpa/picture alliance

What is UNIFIL?

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon began its mission in March 1978, after Israel's invasion.

In September 2024, it consisted of about 10,000 peacekeepers from over 50 countries .

The largest contributors of troops are Indonesia, with 1,231 peacekeepers, and Italy with 1,068. The Netherlands and Uruguay have sent one person each.

The UN peacekeeping forces are deployed across 50 bases throughout 1,060 square kilometers (about 410 square miles) that cover the area between the internationally-recognized border between Lebanon and Israel and Lebanon's Litani River, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of the border.

UNIFIL's headquarters is in the town of Naqoura.

Why is UNIFIL in Lebanon?

In 1978, the UN Security Council installed UNIFIL to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, to restore peace and security and assist the Lebanese government in regaining authority in the area.

Since then, the mandate has been renewed on an annual basis by the Security Council.

In June 2000, UNIFIL's mandate was expanded. The United Nations established the Blue Line, a buffer zone between Lebanon and Israel, and put it under the control of UNIFIL.

The Blue Line is not meant to be current or future border between the countries and yet, unauthorized crossing is not possible either.

UNIFIL peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon carry out around 450 operational actions each day Image: Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua/picture alliance

UNIFIL's mission was further extended in 2006. An inconclusive war between Israel and Hezbollah ended when both sides agreed on the Security Council Resolution 1701.

Resolution 1701 called for disarming all armed groups near the border, including Hezbollah, deploying the Lebanese army in Lebanon's south as well as specifying that only the Lebanese military, and not the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, were to possess arms in Lebanon.

What is UNIFIL actually doing?

UNIFIL mainly has an observational role. This includes patrols by foot and vehicles between the Blue Line and Litani River, as well as patrolling the area near the shoreline with their naval peacekeeping force called UNIFIL Maritime Task Force.

In case of violations of Resolution 1701, UNIFIL reports them to the UN Security Council.

UNIFIL peacekeepers are only allowed to protect themselves in the event of emergency Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

"Whenever there is an incident across the Blue Line, UNIFIL immediately deploys additional troops to that location if needed to avoid a direct conflict between the two sides and to ensure that the situation is contained," the peacekeepers describe their approach on the UNIFIL website.

They also liaise with the Lebanese army and the Israel military in order to deal with the situation without any escalation, they explain.

However, the peacekeepers are only allowed a gradual use of force for self-defense, under certain circumstances, and only to "ensure that its area of operations is not utilized for hostile activities."

Why is UNIFIL being criticized?

Israel and the United States believe UNIFIL has not been effective in preventing Hezbollah from operating and stockpiling weapons in southern Lebanon.

In 2018, a Hezbollah tunnel was detected that ran below the Blue Line into Israel.

Lebanon's governments have repeatedly said UNIFIL failed to stop Israeli violations of Lebanon's airspace.

Hezbollah leaders have accused UNIFIL of spying for Israel, and said its presence is violating Lebanon's sovereignty.

Also, UNIFIL is rather costly. According to the United Nations General Assembly, UNIFIL was the UN's fifth-largest peacekeeping force in 2023 with an annual cost of more than $550 million (about €502 million) between July 2023 and July 2024.

