UNICEF: 36.5 million children displaced in 2021, highest number ever recorded

The amount of children trying to flee conflict, violence and other crises is the highest on record, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.

The organization said in a statement that 36.5 million children were forced from their homes at the end of 2021.

The number includes 13.7 million refugee and asylum-seeking children, and almost 22.8 million children who have been internally displaced as a result of conflict and violence.

The numbers do not included children who have been displaced by climate and environmental disasters, and also does not include those displaced in 2022, or by the war in Ukraine.

'Cascading crises' to blame for displacement — UNICEF

The children's organization said that the record numbers were a "direct result of cascading crises — including acute and protracted conflicts such as in Afghanistan, fragility in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo or Yemen."

The organization's executive director Catherine Russell said: "I hope this alarming number will move governments to prevent children from being displaced in the first place — and when they are displaced, to ensure their access to education, protection , and other critical services that support their wellbeing and development now and in the future."

UNICEF says the worldwide refugee population has more than doubled in the past decade, with children comprising nearly half of that number. More than a third of displaced children are in Sub-Saharan Africa (3.9 million or 36%), a quarter in Europe and Central Asia (2.6 million of 25%) and 13 percent )1.4 million) in the Middle East and North Africa.

Children who have been forced to leave their homes face serious risks to well-being and safety, UNICEF said. Hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied or separated children faced trafficking, exploitation, violence and abuse. Of the detected human trafficking victims worldwide, children account for 34%.

Call for Governments to take action

UNICEF urged UN member states to stick to their commitments when it came to upholding the rights of children who have been uprooted, and called for a number of measures to be taken.

Among those were the provision of equal suuport for all children irrespective of where they came from. Recognition of refugee, migrant and displaced children, as children first and foremost and ensuring access to essential services including healthcare and education.

Bringing an end to border management practises deemed to be harmful and ending child immigration detention was also among the steps called for.

