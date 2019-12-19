 UNICEF: 2019 ends ′deadly decade′ for children in conflict zones | News | DW | 30.12.2019

News

UNICEF: 2019 ends 'deadly decade' for children in conflict zones

The United Nations has documented 170,000 grave violations against children over the past decade. Millions more have lost their childhood and future through conflict.

Child soldiers in Yemen in an archive picture from 2015 (Getty Images/AFP/S. Al-Obeidi)

Millions of children across the world are entering a new decade facing the devastating consequences of violence in conflict zones, UNICEF said on Monday.

The United Nations' children's agency has documented 170,000 grave violations against minors since 2010, including killing, maiming, abduction, sexual violence and recruitment into armed groups. 

Children at risk of 'new threats' like climate change, warns UNICEF

From Afghanistan and Mali to Syria and Yemen, conflicts are costing millions of children their health, education, future and lives, UNICEF said.

Attacks on Afghan schools nearly triple, warns UNICEF

"Conflicts around the world are lasting longer, causing more bloodshed and claiming more young lives," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "Attacks on children continue unabated as warring parties flout one of the most basic rules of war: the protection of children," she added, noting that many acts of violence against children went unreported.

UNICEF also noted that the number of countries suffering from conflict is the highest in three decades.

"Armed conflicts are devastating for everyone, but they are particularly brutal for children," it said

cw/se (AFP, dpa)

Unicef - Foto des Jahres 2019 - 1. Platz

German photographer wins UNICEF photo of the year 19.12.2019

Hartmut Schwarzbach's picture shows a young girl in search of plastic waste in a Manila slum. UNICEF say the photo successfully captures the "three tragedies of our time": poverty, pollution and child labor.

Lesbos Flüchtlingslager Moria 13

Opinion: Accepting refugee children won't solve the problem 24.12.2019

German politicians including Green party co-leader Robert Habeck have called for Germany to accept several thousand child refugees. This would only make the problem worse in the long run, writes Christoph Hasselbach.

Libyen Tripoli | Streitkräfte Libyens

EU urges Libya's warring factions to 'cease all military actions' 23.12.2019

The EU has called on forces allied to rival Libyan governments to return to the negotiating table and end the conflict by political means. But the entry of Russia and Turkey into the conflict could complicate the matter.

