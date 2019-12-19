UNICEF: 2019 ends 'deadly decade' for children in conflict zones

Millions of children across the world are entering a new decade facing the devastating consequences of violence in conflict zones, UNICEF said on Monday.

The United Nations' children's agency has documented 170,000 grave violations against minors since 2010, including killing, maiming, abduction, sexual violence and recruitment into armed groups.

Read more: Children at risk of 'new threats' like climate change, warns UNICEF

From Afghanistan and Mali to Syria and Yemen, conflicts are costing millions of children their health, education, future and lives, UNICEF said.

Read more: Attacks on Afghan schools nearly triple, warns UNICEF

"Conflicts around the world are lasting longer, causing more bloodshed and claiming more young lives," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "Attacks on children continue unabated as warring parties flout one of the most basic rules of war: the protection of children," she added, noting that many acts of violence against children went unreported.

UNICEF also noted that the number of countries suffering from conflict is the highest in three decades.

"Armed conflicts are devastating for everyone, but they are particularly brutal for children," it said

cw/se (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.