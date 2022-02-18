UNHCR's Ghedini-Williams on people fleeing Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after Russian breakaway regions in its east asked Moscow for military assistance. Follow DW for more.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees slammed not only Greece but all European governments, saying the "deplorable" and illegal acts towards asylum seekers were being "normalized."
The military junta is still receiving fighters jets and armored vehicles used against civilians since last year's coup, the UN's special rapporteur to Myanmar has said.
In an emergency UN meeting, the US said Russia's claim that troops were on a "peacekeeping" mission was "nonsense." Germany said that with separatist territories' recognition, Russia had "unmasked itself."
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version