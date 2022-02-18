 UNHCR′s Ghedini-Williams on people fleeing Ukraine | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 26.02.2022

DW News

UNHCR's Ghedini-Williams on people fleeing Ukraine

Watch video 03:35

16.02.2022 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

US warns that Russia is preparing attack on Ukraine 18.02.2022

Ex-Vice President Mike Pence has voiced his strongest criticism of the former president to date.

Pence rebukes Trump: 'There's no idea more un-American' 05.02.2022

links: Football - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Egypt v Libya - Borg El Arab Stadium - Borg El Arab - Egypt. Egypt captain Mohamed Salah during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © Sports Inc URN:62951478 rechts: YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - FEBRUARY 02: Sadio Mane of Senegal is seen during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 semi final football match between Burkina Faso and Senegal at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon on February 2, 2022.ÄãÄãÄãÄãÄãÄãÄã Haykel Hmima / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air — 04 February 2022 04.02.2022

Titel: Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Rape as a weapon of war Ort: Amhara region of Ethiopia Schlagwörter: Ethiopia, Tigray, civil war, rape Sendung: News Sendedatum: 21.02.2022 Rechte: DW

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Rape as a weapon of war 21.02.2022

Members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance 26.02.2022

The United Nations Security Council meet on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Russia vetoes draft UNSC resolution on Ukraine invasion 26.02.2022

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland on February 25, 2022, fleeing the conflict in their country, one day after Russia launched a military attack on its neighbour Ukraine. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland 26.02.2022

People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Top stories in 90 seconds 26.02.2022

Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Ukraine requests urgent meeting of UN Security Council — as it happened 23.02.2022

Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after Russian breakaway regions in its east asked Moscow for military assistance. Follow DW for more.

Camp Kara Tepe auf Lesbos. Fotograf: Ahmad Shuaib Abawi. Die Bilder zeigen sein Zelt, das Camp und das Meer am Lager.

Greece: UN calls for end to 'deplorable' migrant pushbacks 21.02.2022

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees slammed not only Greece but all European governments, saying the "deplorable" and illegal acts towards asylum seekers were being "normalized."

06.10.21 *** Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) waves during the inauguration of a new military coastguard in Yangon on October 6, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

China, Russia arming Myanmar junta, UN expert says 22.02.2022

The military junta is still receiving fighters jets and armored vehicles used against civilians since last year's coup, the UN's special rapporteur to Myanmar has said.

In this image provided by the United Nations, the U.N. Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (Evan Schneider/United Nations via AP)

Ukraine crisis: World leaders condemn Putin for ordering in troops 22.02.2022

In an emergency UN meeting, the US said Russia's claim that troops were on a "peacekeeping" mission was "nonsense." Germany said that with separatist territories' recognition, Russia had "unmasked itself."