UNHCR officer in Kyiv talks to DW

Many people are fleeing the war zone in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The German government is gearing up for rapid aid and wants to support the local residents first.
Here are five graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The US president announced financial sanctions against Russian banks in response to what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.''
Ukrainians are fleeing to their EU neighbors as they fear even further escalation. The UN and the EU have vowed support as the already dire humanitarian situation worsens.
