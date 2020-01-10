 ′Unforgivable mistake′: Iran admits ′unintentionally′ shooting down Ukrainian airliner | News | DW | 11.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Unforgivable mistake': Iran admits 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian airliner

The Ukrainian passenger jet had crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target'' amid heightened tensions with the US.

Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines

Iran on Saturday said its military "unintentionally" fired a missile at a Ukrainian passenger plane because of "human error."

The Ukraine International Airlines airliner had flown close to a sensitive military site when it was brought down, reported Iranian state TV, citing a statement from Iran's armed forces. 

Read more: Opinion: We need transparency from Tehran on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran 

The aircraft, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

'Mistaken for a hostile target'

According to the Iranian military's statement, the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target'' after it turned toward a "sensitive military center'' of the Revolutionary Guard. Iran's military forces were at their "highest level of readiness," after the US killed the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad.

"In such a condition, because of human error and in an unintentional way, the flight was hit,'' the statement said, apologizing for the disaster and saying that the country would upgrade its systems to prevent such "mistakes'' in the future.

The military statement said those responsible would be held accountable.

Read more: Ukraine Airlines crash: Victims' relatives demand answers

'Disastrous' and 'unforgivable'

In a tweet, Iranian President Hassan Rouhan expressed his regrets over the plane's downing.

"The Islamic Republic deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," he said. "Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed his sorrow over the downed jet, but added that the US shared blame for the disaster.

"A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," Zarif tweeted on Saturday. "Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations."

A few hours after Iran's admission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a Facebook post insisted that the Islamic Republic punish those who were guilty, pay compensation, and fully cooperate with international investigators, among other demands.  

 "We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts," he wrote. 

 'Greatest possible transparency'

Iranian authorities had denied shooting down the aircraft for several days.

Western governments said the passenger jet was shot down by an Iranian missile as Tehran forces were targeting US facilities in Iraq. The US, the UK and Canada said there was evidence that Iran shot down the plane, possibly by mistake.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters that the US was willing to help his country investigate.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had echoed Zelenskiy's calls for cooperation and urged "the greatest possible transparency" in the investigations.

Read more: Lufthansa nixes Iran flights, other airlines reroute

Watch video 02:19

Over 170 killed in crash of Ukrainian plane near Tehran

kp, shs/dr  (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ukraine calls on Western powers to share intelligence on plane crash

US officials have provided Ukraine with "important data" on the deadly crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet outside Tehran, Kyiv said. The plane went down as Iranians were firing missiles against US targets in Iraq. (10.01.2020)  

Opinion: We need transparency from Tehran on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Was the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down? If that proves true, the victims would be even more bitter proof that innocent civilians pay the price when violence escalates, writes DW's Matthias von Hein. (10.01.2020)  

Ukraine Airlines crash: Victims' relatives demand answers

All 176 people on the Ukrainian-operated Boeing jet were killed when it crashed in Iran. Despite no immediate indication of foul play during a time of heightened military tensions, families of the victims want answers. (09.01.2020)  

Lufthansa nixes Iran flights, other airlines reroute

Lufthansa has canceled its routes to Iran, as well as those of Austrian Airlines. Many other major airlines have announced new flight plans that avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace. (10.01.2020)  

US rolls out new Iran sanctions after airstrikes

Washington announced penalties against officials and companies involved in construction and manufacturing. Secretary of State Pompeo said it was "likely" an Iranian missile caused the crash of a Ukrainian Airlines jet. (10.01.2020)  

US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike

The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East. (03.01.2020)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Over 170 killed in crash of Ukrainian plane near Tehran  

Early evidence suggests Iranian missile downed jet  

Related content

Ukraine Kiew | Trauer nach Flugzeugabsturz im Iran

Opinion: We need transparency from Tehran on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran 10.01.2020

Was the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down? If that proves true, the victims would be even more bitter proof that innocent civilians pay the price when violence escalates, writes DW's Matthias von Hein.

Iran Flugzeugabsturz

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board 08.01.2020

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, killing all passengers and crew on board. Iranian media reported the crash was due to technical issues.

Iran Flugzeugabsturz Ukraine International Airlines | Wrackteile bei Teheran

Ukraine calls on Western powers to share intelligence on plane crash 10.01.2020

US officials have provided Ukraine with "important data" on the deadly crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet outside Tehran, Kyiv said. The plane went down as Iranians were firing missiles against US targets in Iraq.

Advertisement