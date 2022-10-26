Unflappable, cool as a cucumber — German idioms on tranquility
Here are a few typical German idioms involving peace and quiet, and weathering the storm.
Not easily ruffled
If you are not easily ruffled or upset, but keep your cool in difficult or hectic moments, this is how people would characterize you. "Die Ruhe weghaben" means to be relaxed and unflappable, which can have a negative slant if someone is too relaxed to react. "Die Ruhe selbst sein" is synonymous, and means to be "quiet itself" — the essence of quiet.
Take a break
Literally, "In der Ruhe liegt die Kraft" means "strength lies in calmness." A reminder, perhaps, to slow down, take a moment to gather your wits, take a break and find new strength by focusing and concentrating
Make haste slowly
"Eile mit Weile" is a classic oxymoron illustrating a point by using self-contradiction: "make haste slowly." Or, as Augustus, the first emperor of the Roman Empire allegedly used to say, Festina lente. If you are in too much of a hurry, you might overlook important details, and regret it later. Bottom line: haste makes waste, or slow and steady wins the race!
Calm before the storm
"Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm" (the calm before the storm) works in both German and English. It is the moment or time of peace and quiet before intense activity flares up — not a real thunderstorm with rain and hail, but when something takes place that you know was coming and "all hell breaks loose." You can easily imagine tourists about to overtake the as yet peaceful beach above.
Keep your calm
This is an admonishment: "Immer mit der Ruhe" means take it easy, don't panic, literally "keep your calm" concerning whatever task you need to tackle that is making you nervous and restless. Or the solution to a problem is eluding you because you can't think straight. The couple in the photo contemplating nature look like they are doing it just right: taking it easy.
Cushy situation
Literally,"eine ruhige Kugel schieben" translates as to "push a relaxed ball," a phrase that may very well go back to nine-pin bowling, a favorite German past-time. It doesn't take a lot to get the small ball rolling down the alley. The term means to take it easy, or to have a cushy job.
Use it or lose it
After taking it easy, being calm, gathering strength and fortitude, you may appreciate a change of pace. Here again is an idiom that means the exact opposite: the German phrase "Wer rastet, der rostet" translates as: who takes a break, corrodes. In other words, "use it or lose it."