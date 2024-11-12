  1. Skip to content
Unexplained drones in US night sky put FBI on the spot

Allen Hougland
December 11, 2024

In the United States, a string of unexplained drone sightings over the state of New Jersey has raised security concerns. The Pentagon says it has no evidence of foreign or enemy activity. The FBI is investigating.

