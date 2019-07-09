 UNESCO warns millions of kids left behind on education | News | DW | 09.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UNESCO warns millions of kids left behind on education

Without urgent action, one in six children worldwide will be out of school by 2030, a new UNESCO report warns. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark told DW the world is walking towards "an enormous failure."

Watch video 02:51

UN education adviser Helen Clark: 'We're walking towards an enormous failure'

Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand, on Tuesday urged the international community to step up or risk leaving "close to a quarter of a billion children" behind.

UNESCO's new Global Education Monitoring Report  shows the world is falling well short of the Sustainable Development Goals, which aim, by 2030, to ensure that each child completes primary and secondary school.

Clark, who is now an education adviser to UNESCO, told DW there was a vast funding shortfall that urgently needed to be addressed.

"The donor community has stagnated what it is investing in poor countries for education over the last nine years or so. And it's estimated that we're about $39 billion (€35 billion) short on what would need to be spent to really reach those goals," she said.

Read moreUN warns migrant children are missing out on education

Watch video 03:13

Pakistan looks set to miss education goals

'Wake-up time'

The UNESCO report warned that without a significant funding boost, one in six children would be out of school by 2030. Current trends suggest that around 40% of children worldwide — and up to 50% in sub-Saharan Africa — will fail to complete secondary education.

"If we carry on as we are, complacently, we're walking towards an enormous failure," she said. "It's wake-up time. Otherwise, by 2030, we will still be seeing something close to a quarter of a billion children, adolescents and youth out of school. That's not a recipe for a peaceful world."

Read moreUNICEF: 'Child soldiers want to continue their education'

Clark, who headed the United Nations Development Program from 2009-2017, also stressed that education was a global concern, with poverty and lack of opportunity driving people to seek refuge in more prosperous countries such as Germany.

"It's an investment in our common human security to invest in education and support the poorest countries to get every child in school," she said. "Education is the key to getting people out of poverty."

 

Watch video 03:17

Ethiopia makes headway on education, but obstacles remain

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

UN warns migrant children are missing out on education

The UN says countries aren't doing enough to integrate a growing number of refugee children into their national education systems. A new report has revealed that Germany alone requires tens of thousands of new teachers. (20.11.2018)  

UNICEF: 'Child soldiers want to continue their education'

Roughly 19,000 children are still part of armed groups today in South Sudan. On the international day against the use of child soldiers, we spoke to UNICEF about the future of these children. (12.02.2018)  

UNESCO: 264 million children don't go to school

The 2017 Global Education Monitoring Report states that many different parties must be held accountable so all children have equal access to a good education — and that countries must invest a lot more money. (24.10.2017)  

New Zealand's Helen Clark steps aside from UN development agency

The first woman to lead the UN's largest agency has announced she will step down after eight years in office. She told her staff to continue fighting for the agency's goals despite "times of change across the UN system." (26.01.2017)  

Millions of Germans have trouble reading and writing

More than 6 million adults in Germany struggle to read and write simple texts in German, a new study has found. The government touted the results as a success, but experts said low literacy could take an economic toll. (07.05.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report

Audios and videos on the topic

UN education adviser Helen Clark: 'We're walking towards an enormous failure'  

Pakistan looks set to miss education goals  

Ethiopia makes headway on education, but obstacles remain  

Related content

UN education adviser Helen Clark: 'We're walking towards an enormous failure' 09.07.2019

The reason the world is off track in meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the field of education is underinvestment, says Helen Clark, education adviser to UNESCO. Investment by the donor community in poor countries had stagnated for years, Clark told DW, warning against complacency.

Pakistan looks set to miss education goals 09.07.2019

The world is likely to fail to meet its commitments on education. Under the UN Sustainable Development Goals, all children should be in school by 2030. But a third of the way towards the deadline, a review paints a bleak picture, especially for low-income countries. DW looks at what is making it difficult for Pakistani children to get an education.

Pakistan Mithi Mangelernährung

Pakistan struggling to eradicate malnutrition in children 21.06.2019

Despite abundance of food, child malnutrition is rife in Pakistan. Four in 10 children under 5 years of age are stunted in the country, according to a government survey.

Advertisement