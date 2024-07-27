UNESCO names Germany's Schwerin Castle a World Heritage Site

Schwerin Castle and parts of the historic city center survived World War II without bomb damage. It is now one of over 50 places in Germany listed as a World Heritage Site.

The Residence Ensemble Schwerin in northeastern Germany was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List on Saturday.

The ensemble, which includes Schwerin Castle and parts of the historic city center, was just one of the new inscriptions on the World Heritage List announced at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 46th session in New Delhi.

The recognition was more than 20 years in the making, and drew immediate congratulations from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Germany has more than 50 sites with the World Heritage designation.

13 new inscriptions on the World Heritage List

UNESCO began the World Heritage List in 1978. It includes over 1,100 sites—from the Acropolis in Athens to the Great Wall of China —nominated by their respective nations.

On Saturday, Italy's ancient Roman Appian Way was also added to the list.

Known as the "Queen of Roads," it connected Rome with the southern part of the peninsula.

It ensured access in all weather conditions and allowed Roman legions swift and unchallenged conquests.

South Africa's new listing is made up of 14 locations across the country grouped by UNESCO as "Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites" Image: Zhang Yudong/Xinhua/picture alliance

Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites, such as the place where South Africa's first Black president lived as a boy and the Sharpville apartheid-era massacre site, were also included on the list.

"I congratulate South Africa on the inscription of these sites of memory, which bear witness not only to the struggle against the apartheid state, but also to Nelson Mandela's contribution to freedom, human rights and peace on behalf of us all," UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay said,

The World Heritage Committee has added 13 sites to the list, including the Sado Island Gold Mines in Japan, the historic town of Gedi in Kenya, and the archaeological heritage of Niah National Park's Caves in Malaysia.

lo/wd (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)