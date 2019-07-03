 UNESCO names ancient Babylon city a World Heritage Site | News | DW | 06.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UNESCO names ancient Babylon city a World Heritage Site

The UN body has described the ancient city as a "unique testimony to one of the most influential empires of the ancient world." After years of damaging interventions, Babylon will now gain protected status.

Gate of Ishtar in Babylon

The UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday designated the ancient city of Babylon as a World Heritage Site, recognizing its "outstanding value to humanity."

"The inscription represents a recognition of the outstanding human value and the unique significance of this ancient city and of the civilizations of Mesopotamia and their contributions to humanity," the Iraqi government said in a tweet.

UNESCO said Babylon's "remains, outer and inner-city walls, gates, palaces and temples, are a unique testimony to one of the most influential empires of the ancient world."

Babylon's listing brings the number of World Heritage Sites in Iraq — long considered a cradle of civilization — to six. The listing also gives the ancient city, founded in 2,300 BCE as an Akkadian town, protected status under international treaties.

Read more: Resurrecting Palmyra's legendary architecture

A man visits the archaeological site of Babylon, Iraq

Renovation work undertaken Saddam Hussein's regime further damaged parts of the ruins

Troubled history

Meeting in Baku, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee voted in favor of listing the Iraqi historic site just years after another protected site was destroyed by extremist militants.

In 2015, the "Islamic State" terrorist group announced that it had bulldozed the ancient city of Nimrud, saying its pre-Islamic "idols" amounted to heresy. The group also destroyed other pre-Islamic sites in Iraq and Syria.

Babylon, once home to Hammurabi and Nebuchadnezzar II, has a history punctuated by architectural interventions.

The late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein built a palace adorned with replicas of his face overlooking the site. After he was overthrown during the US-led invasion of Iraq, American and Polish soldiers built a base in Babylon, significantly damaging parts of its ruins in the process.

Read more: Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • The face of a statue lies on the ground Photo: Getty Images/AFP/J. Eid

    What's left of the ancient city of Palmyra?

    IS strikes again

    What is now left of the ancient ruins at Palmyra - known as the "Pearl of the Desert" - is uncertain after a new strike by IS militants on Thursday. This photo shows the face of statue at a destroyed museum in March 2016. Syrian government forces had recaptured Palmyra that month from jihadists, who view the UNESCO-listed site's ancient ruins as idolatrous.

  • Photo: Getty Images/AFP/J. Eid

    What's left of the ancient city of Palmyra?

    Once grandiose, now rubble

    This image of Palmyra's Tetrapylon was taken in 2014. If SANA agency reports are correct, this monument is no longer standing. Current images after Thursday's reported strike are still unavailable.

  • Photo: Reuters/O. Sanadiki

    What's left of the ancient city of Palmyra?

    Amphitheater also suffers a blow

    This image shows the Roman amphitheater, which was originally built around 200 A.D., in April 2016. Reports now say the facade has been destroyed by IS extremists. In 2015, jihadists used the site - which once premiered plays - for mass executions. After the city was retaken from IS last year, the Russian government staged a classical music concert here to celebrate the success.

  • Damage in the National Museum of Palmyra (picture-alliance/Sputnik/M. Voskresenskiy)

    What's left of the ancient city of Palmyra?

    Never-ending destruction

    Palmyra's National Museum, shown here, also suffered heavy losses under IS rule. Its treasures were looted, some were damaged and others burned.

  • A picture taken on March 31, 2016 shows a photographer holding his picture of the Temple of Baal Shamin seen through two Corinthian columns (Getty Images/AFP/J. Eid)

    What's left of the ancient city of Palmyra?

    Before and after

    This picture, taken last March, shows the ruins of Palmyra's Temple of Baalshamin - just two columns left standing after IS destruction the year before. The smaller image, held by the photographer, shows the image he took in 2014 - with clearly more in the background behind the columns.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (als)


ls/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

In recent months, archaeologists in Egypt have made spectacular discoveries. And there is much more yet to unearth, but urban sprawl and construction threaten cultural heritage, says German Egyptologist Dietrich Raue. (23.12.2018)  

Still no progress in restoring ancient Nimrud

The Iraqi Army liberated the ancient city of Nimrud in November 2016, after the "Islamic State" destroyed the archaeological site. But in the past eight months, nothing has happened to restore it. (24.07.2017)  

Resurrecting Palmyra's legendary architecture

Major temples in Palmyra were destroyed by the terrorist organization "Islamic State" in 2015. "Palmyra: What survives?" is an exhibition in Cologne which revives the city's heritage - through 18th century drawings. (29.02.2016)  

UN confirms destruction of ancient Temple of Bel in Palmyra, Syria

Satellite images from the UN have confirmed irreparable damage to the Temple of Bel in Syria's ancient city of Palmyra. The cultural agency UNESCO has called the destruction of the site a war crime. (01.09.2015)  

UNESCO World Heritage, an award that commits

42 World Heritage Sites in Germany invite you to guided tours and events on UNESCO World Heritage Day on 3 June. Soon there could be two new UNESCO sites. (01.06.2018)  

What's left of the ancient city of Palmyra?

Syria's state news agency has reported that "Islamic State" militants have demolished a famous monument and damaged a theater in the ancient city of Palmyra. This is not the first time IS has destroyed ancient relics. (20.01.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Historische Augsburger Wasserwirtschaft

Augsburg's historical water management aims to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site 03.07.2019

In the Middle Ages bankers like Jakob Fugger made Augsburg an important city. But its history with water is also unique. Augsburg now wants to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

UNESCO Welterbe 2019 Herkules-Brunnen Augsburg

What will be declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019? 01.07.2019

38 candidates are competing for the coveted title. During the meeting from July 5 to 7 in the Azerbaijani Baku, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will announce the "newcomers". Here are some of the favorites.

Freiberger Dom

The Erzgebirge want UNESCO World Heritage Site status 28.06.2019

Silver, tin and uranium were mined here for over 800 years. Now the German-Czech region of Erzgebirge/Krušnohoří has good chances of being awarded the UNESCO title. We look at Freiberg's long journey to World Heritage.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  