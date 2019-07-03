UNESCO names ancient Babylon city a World Heritage Site

The UN body has described the ancient city as a "unique testimony to one of the most influential empires of the ancient world." After years of damaging interventions, Babylon will now gain protected status.
The UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday designated the ancient city of Babylon as a World Heritage Site, recognizing its "outstanding value to humanity."
"The inscription represents a recognition of the outstanding human value and the unique significance of this ancient city and of the civilizations of Mesopotamia and their contributions to humanity," the Iraqi government said in a tweet.
UNESCO said Babylon's "remains, outer and inner-city walls, gates, palaces and temples, are a unique testimony to one of the most influential empires of the ancient world."
Babylon's listing brings the number of World Heritage Sites in Iraq — long considered a cradle of civilization — to six. The listing also gives the ancient city, founded in 2,300 BCE as an Akkadian town, protected status under international treaties.
Read more: Resurrecting Palmyra's legendary architecture
Troubled history
Meeting in Baku, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee voted in favor of listing the Iraqi historic site just years after another protected site was destroyed by extremist militants.
In 2015, the "Islamic State" terrorist group announced that it had bulldozed the ancient city of Nimrud, saying its pre-Islamic "idols" amounted to heresy. The group also destroyed other pre-Islamic sites in Iraq and Syria.
Babylon, once home to Hammurabi and Nebuchadnezzar II, has a history punctuated by architectural interventions.
The late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein built a palace adorned with replicas of his face overlooking the site. After he was overthrown during the US-led invasion of Iraq, American and Polish soldiers built a base in Babylon, significantly damaging parts of its ruins in the process.
Read more: Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)
In recent months, archaeologists in Egypt have made spectacular discoveries. And there is much more yet to unearth, but urban sprawl and construction threaten cultural heritage, says German Egyptologist Dietrich Raue. (23.12.2018)
The Iraqi Army liberated the ancient city of Nimrud in November 2016, after the "Islamic State" destroyed the archaeological site. But in the past eight months, nothing has happened to restore it. (24.07.2017)
Major temples in Palmyra were destroyed by the terrorist organization "Islamic State" in 2015. "Palmyra: What survives?" is an exhibition in Cologne which revives the city's heritage - through 18th century drawings. (29.02.2016)
Satellite images from the UN have confirmed irreparable damage to the Temple of Bel in Syria's ancient city of Palmyra. The cultural agency UNESCO has called the destruction of the site a war crime. (01.09.2015)