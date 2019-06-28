UNESCO declares Erzgebirge region a World Heritage Site

The Erzgebirge region shared by Germany and the Czech Republic is a "unique mountain cultural landscape" and a center of mining innovation, the UNESCO said on Saturday, listing the area as a World Heritage Site.

Miners have worked in Erzgebirge silver mines since the 12th century. Radioactive uranium was also mined there until the early 1990s. The mountain range is known as the Krusnohori in Czech and the Ore Mountains in English. Prague and Berlin jointly urged the UN officials to grant special status to the site.

The area grew rich through the extraction of ore, and became a center for the study of mining technology.

Famed German polymath Alexander von Humboldt was among those who studied at the Freiberg School of Mines, which was founded in 1765. On graduation, Humboldt provided an expert opinion on the drainage of mining tunnels — just one of many studies that helped change the industry.

"The Saxonian-Bohemian Erzgebirge has served as an impulse generator for the economic and social development in mining regions of the whole continent," said Germany's UNESCO Commission chief Maria Böhmer after the organization granted the request.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape Jachymov / St. Joachimsthal: A village famous for its silver coins This 16th-century town in the Czech Republic is not just a birthplace of mining and metallurgy science — it also has a rather shiny history. The first official 'Joachimsthaler' — large silver coins — were produced here at the royal mint (picture) in 1520. These 'Thaler' were used as currency over hundreds of years in Europe. The legacy still lives on today — it's how the dollar got its name.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape The Red Tower of Death / Ruda vez smrti Near Jachymov is an industrial site with a dark history. From 1951-1956, this striking red-brick tower and the surrounding area was used to process uranium ore, before being sent to the Soviet Union. It was also part of a forced labor camp for hundreds of political prisoners. Today, this national cultural monument in the Czech Republic serves as a grave reminder to those who suffered here.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape The Frohnauer Hammer Mill First used as a grain mill in the 15th century, the Frohnauer Hammer was converted to forge silver in 1621. As the technology developed, the water-powered mill was used to forge copper and iron until the early 20th century. As Germany's oldest blacksmith museum, established in 1910, it is one of the region's most popular tourist destinations.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape Geotope Scheibenberg Towering at almost 30 meters (98 ft), these basalt columns in southeastern Saxony serve as a striking backdrop to the mountain town below. Known locally as the 'organ pipes', they were formed millions of years ago, as lava cooled. Around 1800, scientists and scholars took particular interest in these geological formations, as they were debating the formation of the earth and its deposits.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape Marienberg's historic old town After the discovery of rich silver deposits in the area, the mining town of Marienberg came to life in 1521. As this bird's-eye view of the historic town shows, the city was built according to a square plan with a prominent marketplace measuring 1.8 hectares (2.5 acres). Houses surrounding the square and the nearby town hall both prominently feature renaissance style portals.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape Underground mine workings in Altenberg-Zinnwald Mining took place on both sides of the German-Czech border in the Tiefen-Bünau-Stollen (picture). This mining area in Altenberg-Zinnwald represents over 600 years of extracting and processing tin ore — amounting to more than 100,000 tonnes! If you're interested in experiencing a mine firsthand, look no further. Since 1992, this 17th-century tunnel and others in the area have been open to visitors.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape Bünau family epitaph, Lauenstein parish church To some, like the noble family of Bünau, the mining industry brought significant wealth. In fact, their relationship to mining is literally set in stone — in the form of an intricate 4-story sandstone altar in the shape of a pyramid. Paid for by their tin and iron ore mining profits, the epitaph depicts the family in lifesize and is decorated with valuable minerals like alabaster and jasper.

Down the mine: discovering the Erzgebirge's cultural landscape Röhrgraben water channel, Ehrenfriedersdorf Over the course of 5.5 kilometers (3.4 mi) the late 14th-century Röhrgraben winds its way through forests and fields. This man-made water channel — used to supply mining machinery like tin works with power — is considered one of the oldest of its kind in the Erzgebirge region. It even supplied power for tin preparation in Ehrenfriedersdorf up until 1990! Author: Evan Woodnorth



"As trained miners moved away, their knowledge was exported. Administrative structures and financial systems that were established in the Erzgebirge had a significant influence on mining operations all over Europe."

Preserving important elements of humanity's history is one of the functions of the UNESCO, which stands for the United Nations' Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The region's bid for World Heritage status was submitted by German and Czech officials.

Germany's minister for international cultural policy, Michelle Münterfering, welcomed the news, saying the bid had made an important statement about Europe that showed the "close links between our countries."

The small and big water towers are part of the Augsburg water management system, which is known as a masterpiece of engineering

Also on Saturday, the UN officials listed the medieval water management system in Augsburg as another World Heritage Site.

Throughout the centuries, the Bavarian city added fountains, aqueducts, wells and water towers to form a unique water supply system. Today, the network of waterflows consists of 22 distinct objects and stretches through 700 years of the city's history.

The UN body is meeting in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to examine 36 nominations for the World Heritage Site list. The session is scheduled to last until July 10. Yesterday, the UN officials granted the protected status to the ancient city of Babylon.

Other sites recognized by UNESCO include India's Jaipur, known as the "Pink City," the Bagan landscape in Myanmar, the ruins Liangzhu City in China and the Plain of Jars located in central Laos.