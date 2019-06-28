 UNESCO declares Erzgebirge a World Heritage Site | News | DW | 06.07.2019

News

UNESCO declares Erzgebirge a World Heritage Site

UN officials have granted protected status to the Erzgebirge region (The Ore Mountains) on the German-Czech border. The water management system in Augsburg was also declared a World Heritage Site at the Baku session.

Snow-capped trees in the Erzgebirge (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

The Erzgebirge region shared by Germany and the Czech Republic is a "unique mountain cultural landscape" and a center of mining innovation, the UNESCO said on Saturday, listing the area as a World Heritage Site.

Miners have worked in Erzgebirge silver mines since the 12th century. The mountain range is known as the Krusnohori in Czech and Ore Mountains in English. Prague and Berlin jointly submitted the application to grant special status to the site. 

Also on Saturday, the UN officials listed the medieval water management system in Augsburg as another World Heritage Site. Throughout the centuries, the Bavarian city added fountains, aqueducts, wells and water towers to form a unique water supply system. Today, the network of waterflows consists of 22 distinct objects and stretches through 700 years of the city's history.

Augsburger water managment system (DW/A. Kirchhoff)

...more to come

