UNESCO declares Erzgebirge a World Heritage Site

The Erzgebirge region shared by Germany and the Czech Republic is a "unique mountain cultural landscape" and a center of mining innovation, the UNESCO said on Saturday, listing the area as a World Heritage Site.

Miners have worked in Erzgebirge silver mines since the 12th century. The mountain range is known as the Krusnohori in Czech and Ore Mountains in English. Prague and Berlin jointly urged the UN officials to grant special status to the site.

"The Saxonian-Bohemian Erzgebirge has served as an impulse generator for the economic and social development in mining regions of the whole continent," said Germany's UNESCO Commission chief Maria Böhmer after the organization granted the request.

"With the migration of highly qualified miners, their knowledge was exported. Administrative structures and financial systems, that were formed in Erzgebirge, had significant influence on mining project all over Europe."

Also on Saturday, the UN officials listed the medieval water management system in Augsburg as another World Heritage Site. Throughout the centuries, the Bavarian city added fountains, aqueducts, wells and water towers to form a unique water supply system. Today, the network of waterflows consists of 22 distinct objects and stretches through 700 years of the city's history.

...more to come