UNESCO adds 35 cultural traditions to its list

They are cultural traditions to be cherished and preserved: 35 new entries were added to UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage on December 15-16.

Here's are just a few of them.

Dances and expressions associated with the Corpus Christi Festivity

Panama's religious festival Corpus Christi, which celebrates the body and blood of Christ, combines elements of Catholic tradition with music, theater and burlesque performances involving colorful costumes and masks.

One of the main performances is held a day before the festival, and depicts a battle between good and evil, with an archangel taking on the devil and his legion. Participants then dance in a procession led by a priest carrying the Host, or consecrated bread, which in Catholic tradition represents the sacrifice of the Body of Christ.

San Juaneros, who celebrate Saint John the Baptist in Venezuela, held a procession following UNESCO's announcement

Festive cycle around the devotion and worship of Saint John the Baptist

In Venezuela, the Saint John the Baptist feast is accompanied by drumming, dancing, storytelling, singing and processions dedicated to the saint.

The celebration is anchored in Catholicism, but is also deeply connected with other forms of expression transmitted from sub-Saharan Africa, as the tradition was developed by Afro-Venezuelan communities under colonial rule in the 18th century.

The exact dates of the cycle of festivities vary according to regions; in many communities they start in early May and end mid-July, climaxing on June 23 and 24, the latter marking the day the saint was born.

A Nora performer in the southern province of Narathiwat, Thailand

Nora

Giving them a bird-like appearance, nora performers wear long, metallic fingernails curling out from their fingertips and colorful costumes, headdress and wings.

Through acrobatic dance theater and improvisational singing, accompanied by ensemble music, nora performances depict stories about the former lives of Buddha or other legendary heroes.

The over 500-year-old tradition from southern Thailand has a strong cultural importance for local communities, as the art form allows them to strengthen social bonds and develop regional music and literature.

A genre popular beyond Congo: Here people in Côte d'Ivoire pay tribute to the late Congolese rumba star Papa Wemba

Congolese rumba

Practiced at home, in public and in religious spaces, it's a dance and a musical genre that is part of all types of celebrations, but also of mourning rituals.

Women have played an important role in developing the religious and romantic styles of the rumba.

The smooth, groovy musical genre also significantly contributes to the economy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo, with musicians making a living not only from performance work but also by manufacturing instruments.

Essentially, the rumba belongs to the identity of Congolese people, with all generations finding a common language in the tradition.

Beyond books: Arabic calligraphy is an art with endless potential for diversity, from embroidery to calligraffiti

Arabic calligraphy

Arabic script is characterized by a fluid cursive style, offering countless possibilities for calligraphic art.

The 28 letters of the Arabic alphabet, written from left to right, take on four different forms depending on their location in a sentence.

Traditionally, ink is made from a mixture of honey, black soot and saffron; natural materials are also used to serve as the qalam, the name of the writing instrument.

Arabic calligraphy also appears as a decorative element in various forms, from wood carvings to embroidery. Its modern variant includes "calligraffiti," painted on walls, signs and buildings.

There are also international falconry competitions

Falconry

Training falcons — as well as various other birds of prey — is a more than 4,000-year-old tradition, with documents detailing how it was practiced in different parts of the world in early and medieval periods.

Falcons were initially flown to obtain food, but the art of falconry has since developed into a social and recreational practice allowing people to connect with nature.

Practiced in various parts of the world, including Germany and many European countries, but also Asian ones such as Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia or Korea, as well as different Gulf countries, the practice universally involves creating a bond between the falconer and the bird through breeding, training and caring for them.

A traditional tbourida performance in Rabat, Morocco

Tbourida

The Moroccan equestrian performance dates back to the 16th century.

Following ancient rituals, the riders and horses perform an acrobatic routine that simulates a succession of military parades.

Dressed in period costumes representing their tribe or region, the riders often give a spiritual significance to the event. The customs are learned through oral traditions and observation.

This boat is a reconstruction of a 30-meter-long warship built during the Viking age

Nordic clinker boat traditions

These elongated boats made of wood have been built by Indigenous peoples in Nordic regions for almost 2,000 years and became a trademark of Viking navigation.

Traditional techniques are still used today, and involve fastening thin planks to a backbone and strengthening the shell of the boat with frames.

Clinker boats were traditionally used for fishing and transportation, but today they are mainly used in traditional festivities and sporting events.

Social practices linked to the clinker boat include a ceremony before its maiden voyage, and traditional songs are also associated with its sailing and rowing.

The complete list of UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage can be found here.