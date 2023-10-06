Undoing Machismo in Colombia
Mobile outreach teams and classes where men can talk about their feelings are tackling the problem at its root.
Also on Global Us:
When children become mothers: teen pregnancy in Brazil
Vitória became a mother at 15, and at 17 she’s expecting her second child. She and her partner Eduardo live in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. The young couple is determined to make it work, and are getting support from the Dara Institute.
When family matters most: Ultra-Orthodox Jews in London
Stamford Hill in the north of London is home to Europe’s largest ultra-Orthodox community. More than 20,000 Haredi Jews live there. The families follow centuries-old religious laws and traditions, which includes having many children.
Pakistan’s Pink Buses: A safe space for women
In Pakistan, sexual violence and harassment is part of daily life for many women. But the new Pink Buses provide them with a safe space. The only man on the bus is the driver. It’s a popular job, because the women are very polite passengers.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 09.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 10.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 12.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
FRI 13.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3