Colombia

Undoing Machismo in Colombia

October 6, 2023

What makes a man truly a man? Colombia wants to transform the culture of machismo and aggression that still holds sway there.

DW Magazin Global Us 09.10.2023 l Kolumbien Männer
Image: WDR

Mobile outreach teams and classes where men can talk about their feelings are tackling the problem at its root.

 

Also on Global Us:

 

 

Videostill | DW "Reporter" | Brasilien Teenagermutter
Image: DW

When children become mothers: teen pregnancy in Brazil

Vitória became a mother at 15, and at 17 she’s expecting her second child. She and her partner Eduardo live in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. The young couple is determined to make it work, and are getting support from the Dara Institute.

 

 

 

 

Großbritannien Jüdisches Leben
Image: picture alliance/empics/S. Rousseau

When family matters most: Ultra-Orthodox Jews in London

Stamford Hill in the north of London is home to Europe’s largest ultra-Orthodox community. More than 20,000 Haredi Jews live there. The families follow centuries-old religious laws and traditions, which includes having many children.

 

 

 

 

DW Magazin Global Us 09.10.2023 l Pakistan Bus
Image: WDR

Pakistan’s Pink Buses: A safe space for women

In Pakistan, sexual violence and harassment is part of daily life for many women. But the new Pink Buses provide them with a safe space. The only man on the bus is the driver. It’s a popular job, because the women are very polite passengers.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 09.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 10.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 12.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 13.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

