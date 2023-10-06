Undoing Machismo in Colombia

What makes a man truly a man? Colombia wants to transform the culture of machismo and aggression that still holds sway there.

Mobile outreach teams and classes where men can talk about their feelings are tackling the problem at its root.

Also on Global Us:

When children become mothers: teen pregnancy in Brazil

Vitória became a mother at 15, and at 17 she’s expecting her second child. She and her partner Eduardo live in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. The young couple is determined to make it work, and are getting support from the Dara Institute.

When family matters most: Ultra-Orthodox Jews in London

Stamford Hill in the north of London is home to Europe’s largest ultra-Orthodox community. More than 20,000 Haredi Jews live there. The families follow centuries-old religious laws and traditions, which includes having many children.

Pakistan’s Pink Buses: A safe space for women

In Pakistan, sexual violence and harassment is part of daily life for many women. But the new Pink Buses provide them with a safe space. The only man on the bus is the driver. It’s a popular job, because the women are very polite passengers.

