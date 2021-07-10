Underage 'martyrs': Recruiting child soldiers in Yemen

After attending several of the so-called "summer camps," Samir was filled with an urgent desire to fight on the Houthi side in Yemen's civil war.

During the camp training sessions, the 15-year-old local had heard Houthi insurgents explain their yearslong fight against the official Yemeni government from their perspective. Additionally, religious teachers had imparted the ideology behind what they saw as a holy mission, or jihad, and talked about why they were fighting to protect their homeland. God approved of their fight against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, they said.

Moved by all of this and assured of the righteousness of the mission, Samir said that, despite his age, he was keen to fight on the frontlines himself.

Samir's father and mother had tolerated their son's participation in the summer camps. But when Samir told them he wanted to go to the frontlines, his father, who doesn't want to give his full name to DW, said the family resisted the idea at first.

In the end though, they couldn't convince Samir otherwise and eventually agreed. They admit that partially they also consented because Samir would be paid as a soldier and he was able to regularly send money home, funds the family desperately needed during the long-running Yemeni crisis. Additionally, Samir was able to come home to visit every few months.

Corpses returned

But then, one day, terrible news arrived: Samir was dead. The teenager had been killed during fighting and other members of the Houthi militia brought his corpse back to the family. Around Samir's lifeless forehead was a cloth upon which the word "martyr" was written.

Samir's family is not the only one from the neighborhood in the city of Sanaa where they live to have received such news. Three other young boys, all aged 15 or 16, did not survive the fighting either. Imad, Yousef and Mohammed died during bombing and what was left of their bodies was also delivered to their families by fellow fighters.

Guarding an ambassador's house in Sanaa

The recruitment of child soldiers is without a doubt one of the most upsetting of the many human rights violations that have been documented during Yemen's civil war.

In their annual report on Children and Armed Conflict, published in May this year, United Nations researchers counted 211 cases of children being recruited to fight in Yemen in 2020. Of these, 134 were boys and 29 were girls recruited by the Houthis.

The Houthis defended themselves against the UN report by arguing that it had been prepared by their enemies, the US and the Gulf states.

Both sides involved

But it is not just the Houthis who are using child soldiers. The UN report also noted that Yemeni government troops counted 34 under-age fighters in their ranks too. A further 14 children were recruited by other organizations fighting there.

According to research by two organizations, the SAM for Rights and Liberties and the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, groups close to the Yemeni government have recruited children too, particularly in the southern provinces of Taiz, Lahj and Abyan.

Locals say child soldiers who end up in government forces get there in many different ways. There are plenty of rumors and stories about it, none of which were possible for DW to verify.

Child soldiers often come from poor and desperate families, rights advocates say

One story has it that a soldier sent his son to fight simply because he wanted the child's wages. Another tells of older brothers who apparently encouraged younger siblings to enlist. And in another case, the son of a slain soldier wanted to take his father's place on the frontline and continue to provide for his family.

The relationship a local family has with military recruiters or neighborhood officials also often plays a role. Sometimes there is societal pressure to contribute to the war effort too. But, as locals point out, the recruitment of child soldiers by Yemen government forces cannot necessarily be described as systematic.

Teaching propaganda

This is where the Houthis really differ. The recruitment methods of the two groups are not even comparable, confirmed Tawfik al-Hamidi, who heads the Switzerland-based SAM for Rights and Liberties. Only a few child soldiers actually end up fighting on the side of the Yemeni government, al-Hamidi told DW. Most are given jobs like guard duty, he said.

It is a different story with the Houthis. According to his organization's February 2021 study, Militarizing Childhood, the Houthi rebels may well have recruited over 10,000 Yemeni children since 2014 and the beginnings of the conflict.

Classmates at ordinary schools are encouraged to convince friends to join the fighting

"The Houthis deliberately used the education system to incite violence and indoctrinate students with the group's ideologies," the study said. "They did this by giving lectures with sectarian propaganda contents and promoting military victories."

According to the Yemeni children's' rights organization, SEYAJ, the Houthi militias likely run around 6,000 of the so-called summer camps, where this kind of indoctrination takes place. Each camp accommodates at least 100 children at a time. The juveniles are given combat training and often sent to the frontlines.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Children in 37 countries left behind UNICEF's analysis focused on children's chances of escaping extreme poverty, getting a basic education and avoiding a violent death. It showed that 37 countries have seen a clear decline in at least one of those areas in the past two decades. The main causes? Unrest, conflicts, financial crises and poor governance.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Not in my parents' footsteps There have been major efforts to improve child welfare around the world over the past two decades. But despite progress, millions of children still face massive challenges caused by factors outside of their control. According to a 2017 UNICEF report, one in 12 of the world's 2.2 billion children has far bleaker prospects today than the previous generation did 20 years ago.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Consequences of conflict According to UNICEF, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all countries experiencing major conflict — have seen a decline across more than one of the three areas measured. The most dramatic change, however, was recorded in the world's newest nation, South Sudan.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future South Sudan South Sudan was the only country where children fared worse in all three categories than previous generations. After gaining independence in 2011, the country has been plagued by civil war and famine. Four-year-old Adeng Macher, pictured above, is one of an estimated 2 million people who are near starvation.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Growing up with war Violent deaths among children below the age of 19 have increased in seven countries: Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. Above, armed Yemeni children ride in the back of a truck with soldiers loyal to President Hadi. The UN says hundreds of children have been killed in the country since 2015, while more than 1,000 have been recruited as child soldiers.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Surviving on under $1.90 a day The share of people living on less than $1.90 (85 euro cents) a day has increased in 14 countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to the UN, around 19 percent of the world's children live in extreme poverty.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future A chance in the classroom The number of children getting a primary school education has dropped in 21 countries, including Syria, Bolivia, Jordan and Tanzania. The problem is most acute in West and Central Africa. Above, students take part in an English class in Bentiu, South Sudan, in 2011. Violence in the country has forced a quarter of schools to shut down, preventing an estimated 2 million kids from attending class.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future World Children's Day UNICEF's report was released on World Children's Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.



A lost generation

Recruiting children like this creates a kind of "ticking time bomb," Yemen's former minister of human rights, Mohammed Askar, told DW. In the Houthi-run summer camps, the children are being brainwashed, he said. "Their heads are stuffed full of the culture of hatred and slogans like 'Death to America,'" Askar noted. "How will we ever be able to integrate them back into normal society?" he asked.

This story was originally published in Arabic. Cathrin Schaer adapted it into English.

The name of the author, Ahmed Imran, is a pseudonym. DW's editorial team knows the writer's real name but is not using it here for security reasons.