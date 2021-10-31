 Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma | Reporter - On Location | DW | 06.11.2021

Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma

On the Spanish island of La Palma, the Cumbre Vieja volcano is spewing lava and ash, forcing residents from their homes. It’s a nightmare for the tourist destination, one of the Canary Islands off the north-west African coast. What will become of the island?

Two million years ago, the island was formed by nearby volcanoes. Today, the same phenomenon is causing many thousands of residents to fear losing their homes as lava and toxic gases pose a growing threat. One of them is Nieves Rodriguez, who says: "We have spent our whole lives here. It’s painful to give it all up." DW’s Norman Striegel spoke with numerous residents, as well as those offering help. He also met one or two people who are traveling to the island right now, to watch the volcano in action.

A couple watches as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, from Tacande de Arriba, Spain, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

La Palma hit by strongest quake since volcano eruption 31.10.2021

The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande, Spain, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La Palma: New lava stream endangers more homes 10.10.2021

A view of the smoke caused by the contrast of temperature when the lava gets in contact with the water as it s seen from a viewpoint in Tijarafe, in La Palma island, Canary Islands, Spain, 29 September 2021. The river of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reached the ocean last midnight amid fears of a potentially dangerous situation due to the possible release of toxic gases. Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reaches the Atlantic Ocean ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xngelxMedinax GRAFCAN3967 20210929-00960dcae758e0044e9f340be267e3a3e2e7f1ac

La Palma: Fear of explosions and toxic gases 30.09.2021

Der Vulkan Cumbre Vieja stößt in der Morgendämmerung eine große Aschesäule aus. Die Lava hat seit Beginn des Ausbruchs am 19. September eine Fläche von 180,1 Hektar bedeckt und dabei bisher 390 Gebäude und 14 Kilometer Straßen zerstört, wie die Satellitenüberwachung des Copernicus-Programms der Europäischen Union ergab. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Situation on Canary Island La Palma remains threatening 26.09.2021

Cristina Vera leaves her house covered with ash from volcano eruptions, after collecting her last belonging at the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks has spewed more ash from its main mouth a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

La Palma volcano: Heavy ash forces residents inside 03.11.2021

Schools have been closed and flights canceled because of the massive amounts of ash being spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Scientists have said the eruption on the island of La Palma could last up to three months.

Residents watch as lava flows from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Officials say a volcano erupting for the past five weeks on the Spanish island of La Palma is more active than ever. New lava flows have emerged following a partial collapse of the crater and threaten to engulf previously unaffected areas. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Volcano tourism erupts on La Palma 29.10.2021

While some are fleeing the erupting volcano on the small Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, others are flying there precisely because of it. Stefanie Claudia Müller reports on an island torn between hardship and tourism.

02.10.2021 A woman climbs a hill with a child to see the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt in Tacande de Arriba on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

More volcanic eruptions on La Palma likely 13.10.2021

The Cumbre Vieja volcano is not quietening down. Experts expect further violent eruptions. Lava and ash have destroyed houses and plantations, but in the long term, they will also promote new life.

Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. A second tongue of lava is expected to reach the Atlantic today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, an event which will lead to the home confinement of some nearby towns. (AP Photo/Saul Santos)

Spain: La Palma volcano triggers further evacuations 21.10.2021

Hundreds more people have had to leave their homes on the Spanish island of La Palma. The lava flow has continued to pose a threat in the area.