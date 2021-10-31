Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma

Two million years ago, the island was formed by nearby volcanoes. Today, the same phenomenon is causing many thousands of residents to fear losing their homes as lava and toxic gases pose a growing threat. One of them is Nieves Rodriguez, who says: "We have spent our whole lives here. It’s painful to give it all up." DW’s Norman Striegel spoke with numerous residents, as well as those offering help. He also met one or two people who are traveling to the island right now, to watch the volcano in action.