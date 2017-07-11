 Under Joe Biden, US eyes Middle East policy overhaul | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 23.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

Under Joe Biden, US eyes Middle East policy overhaul

US President-elect Joe Biden has signaled his intention to re-engage with the global community to tackle the Mideast's greatest challenges. Experts say he will need to confront the risks posed by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

An US transport helicopter takes off at sunset from the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq

Months before Joe Biden's electoral victory, his campaign team unveiled a new vision to restore US clout on the global stage.

"The Biden foreign policy agenda will place the United States back at the head of the table, in a position to work with its allies and partners to mobilize collective action on global threats," the document said.

But the plan's vague language and changing conditions on the ground have left political analysts wondering whether Biden will reiterate the policies of his presidential predecessor Barack Obama — or chart his own path.

What appears certain is that the incoming Biden administration hopes to reverse President Donald Trump's destabilizing foreign policy maneuvers in the Middle East. To do this, it plan to revisit the Iran nuclear deal while standing up to Russian advances and reigning in Turkey's expansionist pursuits.

Read more: From North Korea to Middle East: Trump's diplomacy evaluated

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a rally

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to re-engage with allies to tackle the challenges in the Middle East

The Iranian dilemma

In early 2018, Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, which sought to dismantle the Islamic republic's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. 

Trump's unilateral move not only enraged the Iranian government, it also unsettled relations with key signatories, including allies such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom. 

Biden has said that he would attempt to bring Iran back to the negotiating table to shore up an updated agreement despite concerns from US allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Iran partners with China, as the West steps back

But Colin Clarke, senior research fellow at The Soufan Center, told DW that this may be more than Biden has bargained for. The situation on the ground has significantly changed since the JCPOA was signed in 2015, with Iranian threats becoming a major risk to US assets in the region.

"I think there first needs to be a pause period, a comprehensive assessment of the benefits for the US and how they can be realized. [And] you cannot ignore Iranian proxy warfare and state-sponsored terrorism," said Clarke.

"You cannot enter into a nuke deal while the Iranians continue operating Shia militias in the Middle East. There needs to be some type of acknowledgement and attempt to mitigate that," he said.

Besides the issue of non-state actors, Biden's foreign policy on Iran also hopes to engage with allies such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar through carrot-and-stick incentives. However, overcoming such bitter rivalries may prove a Sisyphean task for the incoming administration.

"The issue the US runs into is leverage. If they cannot get their regional allies on board with a broad set of demands, then Iran will try to keep that division intact for their own benefit," said Timothy Kaldas, a non-resident fellow at the Washington-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Watch video 00:35

Biden tells world leaders 'America is back'

Countering Russian creep

One country that could further pressure Iran into fresh negotiations concerning its nuclear program is Russia. However, Moscow also poses its own set of challenges to a Biden presidency. 

Over the past four years the Trump administration has been reluctant to criticize or sanction Russian operatives, intelligence personnel or Kremlin-linked firms, as they operated with relative impunity in the Middle East.

Over the summer, there was little response to Russia allegedly placing a bounty on US soldiers' heads. When the news broke in late June, Trump denied he had been informed. However, US officials told local media that the information had featured in his intelligence briefings. 

Read more: Russia encroaches on US war industry in Middle East

Unlike Trump, Biden has pledged to "stand up to autocrats like Putin" and "be tough on Russia." Yet experts believe a Biden administration is unlikely to employ hard power to confront Russian actions in the region.

"No country like Russia and the US are interested in direct conflict because deterrence on that level becomes a very dangerous game to play," said Kaldas.

Instead, Biden is likely to resort to multilateral measures to deter future Russian actions, such as building upon strategic alliances with allies in order to avoid confrontations.

"Biden believes a lot more in multilateralism and I think he understands the benefits of what a stabilized US posture can bring," said Clarke.

Should Biden decide to take a such an approach in confronting Russia in the region, he would likely need to bring Turkey to the table. That could prove challenging, as Ankara increasingly pivots toward Moscow.

Watch video 26:06

Diplomacy after Trump: Will Biden do better?

Managing Turkish ambitions

Last year, Turkey acquired the Russian made S-400 missile defense system despite US concerns that such hardware would interfere with its obligations under the F-35 fight jet program. As a result, the Trump administration has cut Turkey from the exclusive program.

Biden, who once described Erdogan as an "autocrat," has been advised by the intelligence community to sanction Turkey for compromising NATO defenses and for its slide toward authoritarianism.

But such posturing falls short of actual policy goals. Experts believe Turkey's pivotal location between Europe and Asia, and its geostrategic control of the straits to the Black Sea, make it a critical partner for the US.

"Turkey is still in NATO and we can't forget that. I think Biden will be more forceful than Trump but I don't perceive sanctions happening under a Biden administration," said Clarke.

Others believe Biden may resort to criticizing Turkey, but would likely fall short of taking action in any meaningful way.

"I think the Biden administration will return to a lot of verbal condemnations," said Kaldas said. "President Trump would not even condemn various things that would traditionally cross lines for the US and result in at least some rhetorical pushback. I think we will see a return to those traditions."

With state rivalries, conflicts and the coronavirus pandemic further destabilizing the region, the Biden administration is likely to come under immense pressure to enact sound foreign policy on multiple fronts.

Whether it can balance US interests and those of its allies in a tumultuous region remains uncertain. Only time will tell what role the Middle East will play in a revamped US foreign policy — or whether Biden may look further afield toward Asia, as Obama did.

  • Joe Biden gives his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo/picture alliance)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    Biden gives victory speech

    Democrat Joe Biden was declared the president-elect on Saturday, four days after election day. The Associated Press and other media outlets finally called the election after it became clear that Biden had won the 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania. Trump had originally led the race there, but as absentee votes were counted, Biden eventually overtook the president.

  • Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris gives her victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    First female vice president

    Kamala Harris has become the first-ever women vice president in the history of the United States. The daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents, the former California senator is also the first person of color to take the role of vice president. She dedicated her win to the civil rights movement.

  • Crowds celebrate the Biden-Harris electoral victory in front of the White House (picture alliance/Kyodo)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    'You're fired!'

    Jubilant crowds gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C., in front of the White House. Democrat supporters took to the streets from New York to LA, with many ecstatic about the end of Donald Trump's presidency. "You're fired!" — a phrase famously used by Trump in his TV series The Apprentice — was a common sight among the crowds.

  • Trump supporters gather at a Stop The Steal protest in Beverly Hills, California (helenhhww/REUTERS)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    Unbelievable loss

    Many Trump supporters have expressed disbelief at the fact that their preferred candidate lost the election. Across the country, people protested what they claimed to be a stolen election, as seen here in Beverly Hills, California. Supporters have repeated claims made by the president that ballots counted after Election Day are "illegal", although no evidence has yet been given.

  • Rudy Giuliani buries his face in his hand at a press conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    Giuliani claims foul play from parking lot

    To much ridicule, Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, led a press conference from the parking lot of a Philadelphia gardening center called Four Seasons after the campaign failed to successfully book the luxury hotel by the same name. Giuliani and Trump alike have refused to concede the election, pinning their hopes on a series of legal actions against what they claim is electoral fraud.

  • 6-year-old Mia Duran at an election watch party in Wilmington, Delware (Mark Makela/REUTERS)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    Harris: A new role model

    Younger voters were overwhelmingly in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket. The president and vice president-elect both expressed their gratitude to minorities, especially the Africa American community, for coming out in their millions to vote and help them win.

  • Black women in Atlanta, Georgia dancing in celebration at the Biden-Harris victory (Brandon Bell/REUTERS)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    Tight race concluded

    Joe Biden was elected with the largest number of votes in US history. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of those votes were sent in by mail, posing a challenge for electoral workers who had to count the unprecedented number of ballots. The delay in counting led to the early appearance of victory for Trump in several key states that Biden eventually won, such as Pennsylvania.

  • Locals from the village of Painganadu in Tamil Nadu state celebrate Kamala Harris' election (Aijaz Rahi/picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    International celebration

    Locals from the Indian village of Painganadu in Tamil Nadu state celebrated the election of Kamala Harris as vice president. Harris' maternal grandfather was born in the neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram, south of Chennai. Biden and Harris have also been congratulated by an increasing number of politicians and heads of state from across the world.

  • A joyful American woman waves a US flag in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Markus Schreiber/picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures

    Relief in Berlin

    Marianne Hoenow, an American woman from Connecticut, celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenburg Gate, next to the US embassy in Berlin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also congratulated the election winners, calling the relationship between Berlin and Washington "indispensable."

    Author: Alex Berry


DW recommends

Republican Anti-Trump campaigner: Trump presidency 'an utter disaster'

Tim Miller is a Republican campaign operative who has worked for leading Republican politicians. Now he's co-leading an organization to get party members to vote against Donald Trump. DW asked him about his motivation.  

Biden's climate plans: A 'historic tipping point'?

With Joe Biden headed to the White House, environmental campaigners are hoping the US will get back on track and renew its commitment to fighting climate change. But some analysts fear it might be too late.  

Advertisement

World

Under Joe Biden, US eyes Middle East policy overhaul

Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu held secret talks in Saudi Arabia — reports

France: Nicolas Sarkozy stands trial for bribery

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is 70% effective data shows

Australia: Scientists push to list platypus as threatened