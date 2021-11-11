 UNCHR officer in Kyiv talks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.02.2022

DW News

UNCHR officer in Kyiv talks to DW

Watch video 02:49

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says the next step is to move the migrants to a safer place

UNHCR, IOM granted access to migrants at border between Belarus and Poland. 11.11.2021

Titel: Afghans living in India demand refugee status Ort: New Delhi, India Schlagwörter India, Delhi, Afghanistan, Taliban, protest, refugees, migration, UNHCR Sendedatum: 24.08.2021 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Afghans in New Delhi protest for recognition of their refugee rights outside the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Afghans living in India demand refugee status 24.08.2021

Afghan refugees in Iran Ort: Tehran, Iran Schlagwörter: Sendedatum: 01.09.2021 Rechte: BR (Lizenzzeit für DW: 3 Jahre nach Erstaustrahlung am 01.09.2021) 1. Bild: Afghans at German Embassy.jpg Bildbeschreibung: Afghan refugees wait in line in front of the German Embassy in Tehran, Iran.

Countries bordering Afghanistan brace for mass refugee movement 03.09.2021

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: People take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. - Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a full-scale invasion was underway. VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI / Anadolu Agency

Kyiv residents seek shelter in subway stations 26.02.2022

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 27.02.2022

26.02.0222 epa09786311 People fleeing the region of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Medyka, southeastern Poland, 26 February 2022. At the border crossing itself, mostly women with small children in their arms are seeking help. Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on the early hours of 24 February. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

People fleeing war in Ukraine seek refuge in Poland 27.02.2022

Demonstrators gather during an anti-war protest in Munich, Germany, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Protesters around the world rally against war in Ukraine 26.02.2022

Read also

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences you have never seen. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Germany prepares for Ukrainian refugee influx 25.02.2022

Many people are fleeing the war zone in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The German government is gearing up for rapid aid and wants to support the local residents first.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics 26.02.2022

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ukraine crisis: Biden announces sanctions on Russia 22.02.2022

The US president announced financial sanctions against Russian banks in response to what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.''

A Ukrainian couple hug at a street after deciding to leave Lviv, western Ukraine for Poland, a neighboring country to evacuate on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas and a multi-pronged attack on several Ukrainian cities has begun ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Ukraine: Thousands flee Russian war, humanitarian crisis 25.02.2022

Ukrainians are fleeing to their EU neighbors as they fear even further escalation. The UN and the EU have vowed support as the already dire humanitarian situation worsens.