Christine Bayer

11/05/2024 November 5, 2024

Right after the terror attacks of October 7, 2023, and the beginning of the war in Gaza, two young Palestinian peace activists from Israel and East Jerusalem felt the urge to take another stance against polarization and violence. They started a podcast in English, called “Unapologetic. The Third Narrative.” A year into the conflict, they are keeping up their work, hoping for a peaceful solution.