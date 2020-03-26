Unanswered questions remain one year after Notre-Dame cathedral fire

The entire world held its breath on April 15 last year as flames engulfed much of the Notre-Dame cathedral — one of the most recognized symbols of Paris. Commentators on live TV showed how the fire brigade tried desperately to save whatever it could.

The spire of Notre Dame collapsed after the blaze

Soon thereafter, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Notre-Dame would be rebuilt "more beautiful than before.”

"And I want it to be completed in five years,” he added.

Architects, engineers, archeologists, scientists and art historians have been busy analyzing the full extent of the damage sustained by the 850-year-old edifice ever since those words were uttered.

Full extent of damage still unclear

Geologist Jean-Didier Mertz has been a consultant for the restoration of Notre-Dame from the beginning — along with his team at "Laboratoire de recherche des monuments historiques" (LRMH), one of the most renowned architectural research institutes in France.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Landmark throughout the ages A photo from 1880 shows Notre Dame towering over central Paris. Until the Eiffel Tower was unveiled for the 1889 World's Fair, Notre Dame was the tallest structure in the French capital.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames From on high Statues overlooking the cathedral's roof, which was almost entirely destroyed in the blaze.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame Quasimodo, the fictional character and main protagonist in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," made the world-renowned cathedral even more famous. The book was made into numerous films. Here, Quasimodo is seen ringing the church bells in the 1956 French-Italian version directed by Jean Delannoy.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fire services rush to scene Security forces sealed off the area around the cathedral as some 400 firefighters used powerful hoses in an effort to bring the flames under control. The cathedral was undergoing restoration works when the fire started. Investigators are treating the cause of the fire as an accident, ruling out arson or terrorism.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Spire's dramatic collapse The fire caused the spire to come crashing down and the wooden roof support structures to go up in flames. The cathedral building had fallen into ruin after years of neglect following the French Revolution, but was saved thanks to a vast restoration campaign that began in the 19th century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Engulfed in flames The blaze burned for nearly eight hours before it was contained.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Second tower and belfry at risk Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to Notre Dame's two towers and belfry. Officials said after several hours of intense operations that the basic structure had been "saved and preserved."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Parisians shocked People in Paris looked on in horror, prayed and sung hymns as fire took hold of more and more of the cathedral. "Paris is disfigured, the city will never be like it was before," one man (not pictured) told French news agency AFP. "It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Racing to save priceless art and artifacts The responders fought to save the artwork at the back of the famous cathedral. Many priceless artworks and cultural relics were taken out before being burned. Last week, by chance, workers had removed 16 copper statues for cleaning for the first time in over a century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Gutted interior An aerial view shows firefighters battling the raging fire. A part of the vault collapsed and only a part of the interior was destroyed.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Altar intact In the early morning hours, the first images of the interior emerged. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and French President Emmanuel Macron entered the building. Hidalgo said "there is no roof anymore, there's none of that left" — but that the interior was in much better condition than she and others had expected.



His laboratory in the suburb of Champs-sur-Marne, located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) outside central Paris, is analyzing bricks salvaged from the blaze. It's obvious where the fire left its traces: some have dark marking all over them, coming from molten lead. No one is supposed to touch or move these stones while Mertz assesses the damage. How well did these bricks hold up against the inferno? How bad is the damage? Could they be reused in the restoration process?

"These quarries (where the original building materials were taken from) no longer exist today, he tells DW. "That's why we hope to find other quarries that mine identical building materials. And another objective of our examination is to ascertain the quality of the bricks that still remain in the cathedral.”

This is why Mertz is looking closely at the type of mortar that was used when Notre-Dame was first erected. "It's 850 years old and has managed to survive for centuries. We want to learn what its components are, so we can recreate it using the same methods as back then."



The bricks that held the Notre-Dame cathedral together survived for 850 years

Experts at the beginning of a long road

LRMH has experts all over France — from geologists to microbiologists to chemical engineers. But since the inferno of Notre-Dame they've all been focusing exclusively on the damaged cathedral.

They're part of a large team that is tasked with protecting, preserving and restoring historical monuments using their scientific know-how. These experts are used to dealing with all kinds of materials such as bricks, wood, concrete, metal, and even textiles, making them the go-to institute when it comes to restoring an important monument in a holistic manner. They're known for their performance in this niche area — but in the case of Notre-Dame, Mertz says that regrettably, "we cannot deliver any final results yet at this point.”

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A highlight of French Gothic architecture Construction of the cathedral began in 1163 under Parisian bishop Maurice de Sully. Notre Dame's location in the center of Paris was selected because it was the site of a former Roman temple. The new church's construction stretched over two centuries and it was looted several times. The choir was the first section of the cathedral to be built and an inaugural service was held there in 1220.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A top location for the new cathedral A new road axis was built specifically for the construction of the cathedral. Bishop Maurice de Sully wanted to create an impressive landmark with the limestone building at the tip of the Seine island. The 69-meter-high (226-foot-high) twin towers were made of expensive materials to give a noble impression. Donations were collected from Parisians for the project.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A view over Paris After the choir, the nave was erected during the following construction phase. Its roof was destroyed by the 2019 fire. The two flat towers are impressive. Although the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is the most visited building in the French capital, the state has been criticized for not paying enough for maintenance. The building's structure is crumbling in many places.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark The ravages of time Repair work in the roof apparently caused the fire. Following the 850th anniversary of Notre Dame in 2013, a new renovation program of €100 million ($111 million) was undertaken by the French state, as the supporting arches had been damaged by weather and air pollution. The Gothic arches support the main vault from the outside.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Victor Hugo made it famous The cathedral is 128 meters long and 33 meters high. The French writer Victor Hugo placed the church at the center of his classic novel from 1831, "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." Hugo wrote the love story between the cathedral's bell ringer, a deformed hunchback called Quasimodo, and the gypsy Esmeralda to criticize the neglected state of the Gothic church.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark New bells For the cathedral's 850th anniversary in 2013, the bells that Quasimodo rang in the novel were removed from the towers and nine new bells were cast in a foundry. For their inauguration, even more people than usual assembled in front of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Renovations 100 years ago Architect Violett-le-Duc restored the Notre Dame Cathedral in the 19th century. He added the so-called Chimera gallery, which is the name of the series of statues of mythical creatures combining parts of different animals standing on the corner of the balustrade. Another highlight of the restorations were the cathedral's famous rose windows.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Magnificent windows With their deep blue and dark red dominant hues, the color effect of the rose windows were best observed from the inside. In true Gothic style, everything in the building strives upwards. Later additions to the church during the Renaissance and Baroque eras are a reflection of those times, but the cathedral's predominant style remains Gothic.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Extensive damage Major renovation work was underway when a devastating fire broke out in the attic of the cathedral on April 15, 2019. The roof and the tower in the middle of the nave collapsed. While the fire was still raging in the historic walls, French President Emmanuel Macron promised, "We will rebuild Notre-Dame," hoping that the cathedral will be restored by 2024. Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)



At this point, LRMH is still in the early stages of the rebuilding process. It will first issue an instructional guide on how restoration experts are to clean the surviving bricks with due care: "For example, they can't just scratch the lead off the bricks. We could lose important information if they went about it like that.”

Each brick a treasure

That would be a straightforward task if the number of bricks that needed to be treated so delicately was just in the hundreds.

However, there are 800 palettes piled up with such bricks currently stored in front of Notre-Dame alone. Each single lump of debris is to be handled with utmost care when it comes to a historical monument of such importance. Not a speck will end up in the trash; everything is catalogued, analyzed and preserved.



The perimeter of the cathedral is still off-limits to anyone who comes near the monument

This, however, doesn't necessarily mean that all the bricks will indeed eventually be reused in the rebuilding process. That remains uncertain for the time being, says Mertz, but he emphasizes that he and his team have learned new things about the cathedral during their work: "There have been a number of surprises, especially in terms of architecture."

Mertz explains that the original design featured double arches to carry the spire, which was only added to the cathedral in the 19th century. Such structural secrets of Notre-Dame are exciting news for the scientists on Mertz' team.

The more they learn about the past of the building however, the more they need to consider when it comes to its future.

High levels of lead pollution

One of the major problems encountered in the year since the fire is how to deal with the issue of lead. The roof of the structure was covered in more than 200 tons of the substance, and all of it melted during the blaze. There's an additional 250 tons of lead from the destroyed spire, built in the 19th century by the architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc. The site even had to be briefly evacuated over claims that workers could suffer lead poisoning.

Much was salvaged: With the flames still raging, firefighters heroically removed whatever they could. Nine days after the fire, experts also began removing the stained-glass windows — a laborious process as Notre-Dame features almost 1,000 square meters (10,760 square feet) of them. Where for centuries there were once colorful windows, now there's nothing but empty space.

The windows of the cathedral have been removed and replaced with wooden frames during the rebuilding

But those windows are also affected by molten lead, says Claudine Loisel, a chemical scientist and expert for stained glass at LRMH. They are in fact so poisonous that she has to wear a mask and special goggles to examine them.

Toxic chemicals aside, the windows did survive in a decent state, she adds however — initial fears that they could be destroyed by thermal shock during notwithstanding.

"When we saw that the windows weren't damaged and that the glass wouldn't fall apart into thousands of little broken fragments, we were all overjoyed,” she told DW.

One day after the blaze, experts entered the cathedral for the first time

While the stained glass windows might be salvaged, doubts remain about the structural integrity of the massive monument itself, with rumors in Paris saying that the gothic cathedral could still collapse

The greatest challenge in establishing the static condition of the structure is the fact that scaffolding from before the blaze still remains on part of the building. To safely remove what remains of it — parts of it also melted and clumped together during the fire — all the beams at the top of the nave would first have to be fortified.

The weather conditions for many months after the fire did not allow for such a major operation to begin however. Now that the weather's been more lenient, the corona crisis is slowing down any further progress. For the time being, Macron's five-year plan would appear to be off the agenda.



Belgian architect Vincent Callebaut envisions green gardens on Notre-Dame's future rooftop

Ambitious designs for an uncertain future

Nevertheless, numerous architects, including some luminaries, have come forward with design ideas for the new Notre-Dame. Many of them focus on the roof. Some envision a glass roof, others an urban green space. One architect has even floated the idea of a swimming pool atop the cathedral.

Whether any of those ideas becomes reality is unknown; the government tender for the architectural design of the restored cathedral is due to be tabled in June 2020 — if the economic aftershock of the novel coronavirus doesn't throw another curveball.

Once a final decision is taken in terms of design, restoration work is expected to start in earnest in 2021. Money, at least, doesn't appear to be an issue: nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion) has already been donated to the cause by 320,000 people and organizations around the globe.

Aline Magnien, director of LRMH, days she believes the Notre-Dame cathedral will eventually be rebuilt in a manner that reflects "a great deal of respect towards its history and purpose, and will rise again in new splendor.”