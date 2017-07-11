UN: Yemen on the verge of a 'catastrophic' famine

The United Nations warned on Friday that war-torn Yemen is on the brink of experiencing the worst famine the world has seen in decades.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement: "In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost."

Guterres said a drastic reduction in funding for the UN-coordinated relief effort in 2020 was a significant factor behind the desperate situation, as well as the ongoing conflict and obstruction by warring sides to humanitarian work. He said locusts and floods had compounded these issues.

"I urge all those with influence to act urgently on these issues to stave off catastrophe, and I also request that everyone avoids taking any action that could make the already dire situation even worse," the UN chief said.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Children in 37 countries left behind UNICEF's analysis focused on children's chances of escaping extreme poverty, getting a basic education and avoiding a violent death. It showed that 37 countries have seen a clear decline in at least one of those areas in the past two decades. The main causes? Unrest, conflicts, financial crises and poor governance.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Not in my parents' footsteps There have been major efforts to improve child welfare around the world over the past two decades. But despite progress, millions of children still face massive challenges caused by factors outside of their control. According to a 2017 UNICEF report, one in 12 of the world's 2.2 billion children has far bleaker prospects today than the previous generation did 20 years ago.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Consequences of conflict According to UNICEF, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all countries experiencing major conflict — have seen a decline across more than one of the three areas measured. The most dramatic change, however, was recorded in the world's newest nation, South Sudan.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future South Sudan South Sudan was the only country where children fared worse in all three categories than previous generations. After gaining independence in 2011, the country has been plagued by civil war and famine. Four-year-old Adeng Macher, pictured above, is one of an estimated 2 million people who are near starvation.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Growing up with war Violent deaths among children below the age of 19 have increased in seven countries: Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. Above, armed Yemeni children ride in the back of a truck with soldiers loyal to President Hadi. The UN says hundreds of children have been killed in the country since 2015, while more than 1,000 have been recruited as child soldiers.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Surviving on under $1.90 a day The share of people living on less than $1.90 (85 euro cents) a day has increased in 14 countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to the UN, around 19 percent of the world's children live in extreme poverty.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future A chance in the classroom The number of children getting a primary school education has dropped in 21 countries, including Syria, Bolivia, Jordan and Tanzania. The problem is most acute in West and Central Africa. Above, students take part in an English class in Bentiu, South Sudan, in 2011. Violence in the country has forced a quarter of schools to shut down, preventing an estimated 2 million kids from attending class.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future World Children's Day UNICEF's report was released on World Children's Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.



Conflict of interests

Conflict broke out in Yemen in 2015 between the government, backed by a Saudi-led military alliance, and Houthi rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa, and areas north and west of the country.

Guterres pleaded with nations not to make any unilateral decisions after the United States threatened to blacklist the Iran-allied Houthi group. Washington sees the move as part of its plan to alienate Iran from other countries in the region.

Aid workers have raised fears that if the US designates the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization (FTO), it could prevent life-saving aid from reaching Yemen.

"In this very fragile situation in relation to famine and in this hopeful moment in relation to conversations, we believe that any other unilateral initiative will probably not be positive. I don't think we should rock the boat at the present moment," Guterres told reporters when asked about the plans emanating from the US.

The UN has previously described Yemen as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of people there in need of help.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said the organization had received less than half of what was required this year — about $1.5 billion (€1.27 billion) — for its humanitarian operations in Yemen.

jsi/sms (Reuters, dpa)