 UN welcomes Yemen rebels′ offer to halt Saudi attacks | News | DW | 22.09.2019

News

UN welcomes Yemen rebels' offer to halt Saudi attacks

The UN envoy for Yemen has said the Houthis' offer to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia could bring an end to the devastating war in the country. News of the offer came a week after a crippling attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Houthi rebel soldiers seen during an exercise in Sanaa, Yemen, in 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Al-Ansi)

The Houthi plan to cease drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia "could send a powerful message of the will to end the war," Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Saturday.

The Yemeni rebel group made the announcement as part of a peace initiative a day earlier, saying that "war is not in anyone's interest."

Read more: 'The war in Yemen has destroyed us'

End to war in sight?

A Saudi-led military coalition has been waging a brutal war against the Houthi insurgency in Yemen since 2015. Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict and the UN has called it the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

In a statement from UN headquarters in New York, Griffiths welcomed "the desire for a political solution to end the conflict." He also stressed "the importance of taking advantage of this opportunity and moving forward with all necessary steps to reduce violence, military escalation and unhelpful rhetoric."

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Saudi Arabia issued a cautious response on Saturday. "We judge other parties by their deeds, actions and not by their words, so we will see [whether] they actually do this or not," Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.

Read more: Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

Saudi oil production hit

The Houthis' announcement comes a week after drone strikes on September 14 caused significant damage to Saudi oil facilities, knocking out half the country's oil production.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility, but the US and Saudi Arabia suspect Iran is behind the strike. Iran, which backs the Houthis, has denied blame.

Following the attack, United States President Donald Trump on Friday approved the deployment of US troops to Saudi Arabia. The Pentagon said the deployment, which comes at Riyadh's request, would be "defensive in nature."

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dr/kl (AP, AFP)

