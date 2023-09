09/18/2023 September 18, 2023

A week on from the devastating floods in Libya, that washed away large areas of the port city of Derna, killed nearly 3,300 people and left thousands more missing, the UN is sounding the alarm over the risk of disease outbreak. We talk to Rana Ksaifi, assistant Chief of Mission-Protection for the UN Refugee Agency in Libya who’s just returned from Derna herself.