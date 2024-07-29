UN warns 'anarchy' spreading across Gaza

The United Nations is warning that "anarchy" is spreading in Gaza as displaced Palestinians face an acute humanitarian crisis. UN officials say the lack of local law enforcement and basic supplies is leading to rampant looting, unlawful killings, and shootings.

[Video transcript]

People in Gaza are constantly on the move, seeking safety from the bombings, the elements and — more and more — from each other. United Nations staff say nearly the entire population has been driven from their homes. Many were displaced several times. And they warn desperate living conditions have led to a breakdown in civic order and widespread lawlessness.

Jeremy Laurence, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: "There is looting, mob justice, extortion of money, family disputes, random shootings, fighting for space and resources, and we see youths armed with sticks manning barricades.’"

The UN says continued bombardments, severe overcrowding and shortages of basic supplies are the main drivers of the chaos.

Jeremy Laurence, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: "The creation of these conditions has led to the predictable and entirely foreseeable unravelling of the fabric of society in Gaza, setting people against one another in a fight for survival."

The UN's regional director says nobody is enforcing civic order.

Ajith Sunghay, Head, OHCHR for the Occupied Palestinian Territories: "So, this is the anarchy that we talk about, and it's extremely dangerous. We need to pay attention here. We want the police to be back on the street and to bring some order there."

This video — released by the Israeli army — purportedly shows gunmen seizing an aid truck in the Rafah area of southern Gaza.

The UN says this is predictable, given the circumstances, and it is up to Israel to ensure the steady entry and delivery of daily essentials.

James Elder, Spokesperson UNICEF: “It is the legal responsibility of Israel not just to facilitate aid getting into Gaza but to facilitate the safe distribution of that aid. None of these things have been happening for nine months.”

The UN wants an immediate end to the fighting to help restore public order and begin the mammoth task of rebuilding homes and lives.