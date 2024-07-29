  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
ConflictsMiddle East

UN warns 'anarchy' spreading across Gaza

Melissa Kent
July 29, 2024

The United Nations is warning that "anarchy" is spreading in Gaza as displaced Palestinians face an acute humanitarian crisis. UN officials say the lack of local law enforcement and basic supplies is leading to rampant looting, unlawful killings, and shootings.

https://p.dw.com/p/4isFU

[Video transcript]

People in Gaza are constantly on the move, seeking safety from the bombings, the elements and — more and more — from each other. United Nations staff say nearly the entire population has been driven from their homes. Many were displaced several times. And they warn desperate living conditions have led to a breakdown in civic order and widespread lawlessness.

Jeremy Laurence, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: "There is looting, mob justice, extortion of money, family disputes, random shootings, fighting for space and resources, and we see youths armed with sticks manning barricades.’"

The UN says continued bombardments, severe overcrowding and shortages of basic supplies are the main drivers of the chaos. 

Jeremy Laurence, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: "The creation of these conditions has led to the predictable and entirely foreseeable unravelling of the fabric of society in Gaza, setting people against one another in a fight for survival."

The UN's regional director says nobody is enforcing civic order.

Ajith Sunghay, Head, OHCHR for the Occupied Palestinian Territories: "So, this is the anarchy that we talk about, and it's extremely dangerous. We need to pay attention here. We want the police to be back on the street and to bring some order there."

This video — released by the Israeli army — purportedly shows gunmen seizing an aid truck in the Rafah area of southern Gaza.
The UN says this is predictable, given the circumstances, and it is up to Israel to ensure the steady entry and delivery of daily essentials.

James Elder, Spokesperson UNICEF: “It is the legal responsibility of Israel not just to facilitate aid getting into Gaza but to facilitate the safe distribution of that aid. None of these things have been happening for nine months.”

The UN wants an immediate end to the fighting to help restore public order and begin the mammoth task of rebuilding homes and lives.

Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Two Palestinian youths use a makeshift wheeled cart to haul water in Rafah

Aid agencies concerned about Gaza water supplies

In the city of Rafah, over a million displaced Palestinians are struggling to access even the basic needs for survival.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 202401:55 min
Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

A view of emergency personnel working near a devastated soccer pitch

Netanyahu visits site of Golan attack: DW's Tania Krämer

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning of a 'severe response' to a rocket strike that killed twelve young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel blames the militant group Hezbollah for the attack in the Druze Arab village of Majdal Shams.
ConflictsJuly 29, 202404:52 min
A view of relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, lined up in mourning and standing next to bodies covered with white blankets

How reliable are Hamas' death toll figures?

Michael Spagat of Every Casualty Counts speaks with DW about how casualties are counted in Gaza.
ConflictsJuly 25, 202407:26 min
In front of a hospital, relatives of Palestinians who died in Israeli attacks move dead bodies on stretchers

Counting Gaza's war dead a difficult task

As casualty figures rise, the task of documenting the deaths in Gaza is becoming more difficult and disputed.
ConflictsJuly 25, 202401:39 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Christoph Heusgen wears a red tie for a DW interview

Heusgen: 'I think Putin is laughing about us'

The Munich Security Conference head says Ukraine should be allowed to fire missiles into Russian territory for defense.
ConflictsJuly 11, 202415:55 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more