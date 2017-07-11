 UN voices concern over refugee treatment at EU borders | News | DW | 28.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN voices concern over refugee treatment at EU borders

The United Nations refugee agency has warned that the idea of asylum is under attack in Europe, with refugee pushbacks at external borders increasingly common.

Police check a migrant disembarked from Frontex ship Protector at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily

Police check a migrant disembarked from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily

Refugees are increasingly at risk of being forcibly pushed back from European borders, according to a report from the United Nations agency report published on Thursday.

The UNHCR said boat arrivals were being sent back out to the open sea and people who managed to reach the shore were pushed back into their vessels and forced to leave.

What did the UN say?

"UNHCR has received a continuous stream of reports of some European states restricting access to asylum, returning people after they have reached territory or territorial waters, and using violence against them at borders," said the refugee agency's assistant high commissioner for protection, Gillian Triggs.

Triggs did not mention any country by name. However, refugees have reported this kind of behavior in the past by the Greek coastguard.

"The pushbacks are carried out in a violent and apparently systematic way," Triggs said. "Boats carrying refugees are being towed back. People are being rounded up after they land and then pushed back to sea. Many have reported violence and abuse by state forces."

Individuals who have fled across land borders have also been turned away without checks to see if they really need protection, the UNHCR said.

The UNHCR said it had made its concerns clear to European capitals and called for "urgent inquiries into alleged violations and mistreatment."

Watch video 03:22

Bosnia: Migrants languish in tents on EU's doorstep

"Respecting human lives and refugee rights is not a choice, it's a legal and moral obligation," Triggs stressed.

What is the situation like for refugees at the moment?

Refugees and migrants have also accused EU border protection agency Frontex of taking part in illegal deportations.

Arrivals to the EU have been dropping in recent years, the agency said. Last year there were 95,000 — 33% fewer than in 2018.

"With so few arrivals to Europe, this should be a manageable situation," Triggs said. She added that every case needed to be assessed individually under both the UNHCR Refugee Convention and European Union law.

"It is regrettable that the issue of asylum remains politicized and divisive despite such declining numbers."

The UNHCR noted that some countries were carrying a disproportionate responsibility in hosting new arrivals. It urged other European nations and the EU itself to show solidarity by supporting them.

  • A man with a backpack is stands in front of a futuristic modern world behind a wall on the illustrated cover of Temple of Refuge

    A graphic novel depicts a refugee's journey

    Sartep's vision emerges

    The book's main character, migrant Sartep, stands in front of the concrete wall of Fortress Europe. In front of this inaccessible world is the Tempelhof Airport refugee camp, which can be seen in the foreground of the cover (pictured). In the story, the young northern Iraqi finds an imaginative way to reconcile both worlds.

  • Illustrations of people crossing fences and seas and in Rome from Temple of Refuge

    A graphic novel depicts a refugee's journey

    Depicting the journey

    In striking images, the comic-style book "Temple of Refuge" depicts Sartep's perilous journey from Kurdish northern Iraq. It takes him across the Mediterranean, where he and fellow refugees wander through the streets of Rome. They then make the long trek through wintry southeastern Europe.

  • A white bus drives through a shantytown in front of a high wall with a modern futuristic world behind it

    A graphic novel depicts a refugee's journey

    A world without hope

    A white bus speeds through a shantytown on Tempelhofer Feld toward the wall that separates two worlds. On one side, a refugee camp; on the other, the desired destination of many: Europe. The camp is spread out like a labyrinth at the foot of this fortress, whose walls seem impenetrable.

  • Panels of the book depicting the difficult life at the refugee shelter

    A graphic novel depicts a refugee's journey

    United by fate

    People from many parts of the world live in the camp — they are united by a sense of hopelessness. Graphic artist Felix Mertikat has drawn powerful images to tell the story of Sartep Namiq who in reality was a resident of the temporary refugee shelter at Tempelhof Airport. He commissioned this work and also became its protagonist.

  • Images depicting Sartep using this special magic wand to build a shelter

    A graphic novel depicts a refugee's journey

    The Berlin miracle

    Only a miracle can break through the hopelessness of the people in the refugee camp on Tempelhofer Feld. Thanks to a special kind of magic wand, Sartep succeeds in fulfilling the wishes and dreams of the refugees. His vision of peaceful coexistence with all Berliners finally becomes reality.

  • A futuristic Tempelhof Airport with plants and unique, futuristic buildings

    A graphic novel depicts a refugee's journey

    Creating a utopia

    By the end of the story, Tempelhof Airport becomes the center of the world; a place where dreams can come true, thanks to a strong community. "Temple of Refuge" was commissioned by the German chapter of the New Patrons society and will be published by Berlin's Egmont publishing company in March 2021.

    Author: Stefan Dege


rc/rt (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Top EU court: Minors can't be deported with no home to go to

The European Court of Justice has ruled that unaccompanied minors may only be sent back to their country of origin if there were "adequate reception facilities." Otherwise, the court said, they should be allowed to stay.  

Refugees stuck in hopeless situation at EU border in Bosnia

Tents, mud and cold: Refugees are contending with miserable conditions in Bosnia-Herzegovina as the EU continues to keep its borders closed, Marina Strauss reports from Bihac.  

Advertisement