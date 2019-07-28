 UN: US, allies killed more civilians than Taliban in Afghanistan in first half of 2019 | News | DW | 30.07.2019

News

UN: US, allies killed more civilians than Taliban in Afghanistan in first half of 2019

The UN has urged forces in Afghanistan to immediately "reduce the terrible harm being inflicted" on civilians. The US and allied forces in Afghanistan have killed 717 civilians during the first half of the year.

US troops in Afghanistan

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday said more civilians were killed by the US and allied forces than by the Taliban and other militant groups during the first half of 2019.

The uptick in civilian deaths comes amid a US-led effort to draw down the international military presence in Afghanistan and end the 18-year war.

Key UN figures:

  • 1,366 civilians were killed during the first six months of 2019, marking a 30% drop from last year.
  • Pro-government forces, including the US and its international allies, killed 717 civilians.
  • The Taliban, "Islamic State" and other militant groups killed 531 civilians.
  • In total, 2,446 civilians were injured.

Read more: Is Germany reassessing its role in Afghanistan?

Watch video 05:33

Afghanistan: The psychological legacy of war

'Shocking and unacceptable'

UNAMA said that while it welcomed the drop in civilian casualties, it "continues to regard the level of harm done to civilians as shocking and unacceptable."

Tadamichi Yamamoto, who heads UNAMA, said: "We urge all parties to heed this imperative, to answer the call of Afghans for immediate steps to be taken to reduce the terrible harm being inflicted."

Read more: Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?

End in sight?

In 2001, the US led an international mission to oust the Taliban after the militant group refused to hand over al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attacks.

Since then, international forces have maintained a military presence in the country to shore up support for the government. The Taliban has refused to cease attacks unless the US winds down its deployment.

Peace talks have gained traction, according to the White House. However, previous efforts to secure a political solution to the conflict have failed to go beyond talks.

Read more: Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


ls/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Afghanistan: The psychological legacy of war  

