UN urges 'massive' aid to rebuild flood-hit Pakistan
21 minutes ago
At a UN conference, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called upon countries to assist Pakistan with its recovery efforts following deadly floods last year. Pakistan says it needs $8 billion from other countries.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the conference in Geneva, calling upon leaders to assist his country with recovery and reconstruction aid.
The conference was attended by several world leaders virtually too, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron said his country would support Pakistan with a fresh contribution of $10 million (€9 million).
The deadly rains also displaced another 33 million people and raised fears of a public health crisis. With inflation and higher food prices, the number of people facing the prospect of food insecurity doubled to 14.6 million, according to the UN.
What have officials said?
"No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan," Guterres told the conference. "We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future," he said.
Pakistan was "doubly victimized by climate chaos and a morally bankrupt global financial system," the UN chief added.
Pakistan seeks funding for flood reconstruction
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the country needed a total of $16.3 billion to recover from the disaster, adding that his country could only cover half of that amount.