UN urges Israel to show 'restraint' in East Jerusalem

The UN has urged Israel to exercise "restraint" as tensions rise between Israelis and Palestinians over the contested area of East Jerusalem, with clashes leaving more than 300 people wounded in recent days.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants the Israeli government to halt all demolitions and evictions from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, his spokesman said.

The long-running dispute between settlers and Palestinian families had been set to face a key legal hearing on Monday.

But officials cancelled the session at the Israeli supreme court on whether four Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah will be told to leave their homes.

That move came after two nights of violent clashes between Israeli security forces and protesters that saw dozens of people injured.

On Sunday, Palestinians pelted police with rocks and bottles, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas.

Medics at the Palestinian Red Crescent said as many as 14 people were wounded in the latest flare-up of violence.

Militants also tried to fire four rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, according to the Israeli Defense Force, which warned of a possible retaliation.

There are fears among world powers that Monday could trigger more fighting between both sides.

Israeli officials have approved a march known as Jerusalem Day in which participants support Israel's claim to the whole of the holy city.

Palestinians hope East Jerusalem will be the capital of any future state, while Israel says the city should remain undivided.

Washington raises "serious concerns" about unrest

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called his Israeli counterpart, Meir-Ben Shabbat, on Sunday to under Washington's "serious concerns" about the situation there.

He urged Israel “to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations,” according to a statement by National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

The march is considered as highly provocative by Palestinians as it celebrates Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem, which it captured in the 1967 Six Day War.

Tensions have been on the rise for the past three days as the international community appeals for calm.

The route also goes through the Muslim quarter, close to the al-Aqsa mosque, to the holy Jewish site of the Western Wall.

Amos Gilad, a former senior Israeli military official, told Army Radio that the parade should be canceled or kept away from Damascus Gate.

"The powder keg is burning and can explode at any time," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuon Sunday defended Israel's response to the protests and rioting in east Jerusalem.

"We will uphold law and order — vigorously and responsibly," Netanyahu said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting, while vowing to "guard freedom of worship for all faiths."

What have world powers said?

Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem has not been recognized by the international community.

The Middle East quartet of world powers — the EU, the US, the United Nations and Russia — said on Sunday that it has "deep concerns" about the recent violence there.

Clashes have raged for the past three days in the holy city of Jerusalem

All six predominatly Muslim nations that have diplomatic ties with the Israeli government — Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — have also condemned Israel over the unrest.

In Jordan, which is the custodian of Jerusalem's holy Islamic and Christian sites, King Abdullah II hit out on Sunday at "Israeli violations and escalatory practices at the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque."

The Al-Aqsa mosque is one of Islam's most revered locations, but its location is also the holiest site in Judaism, known as the Temple Mount.

Pope Francis, in his weekly Sunday mass, also urged calm from both sides.

"Violence only breeds more violence," he told worshippers in St Peter's Square in Rome.

