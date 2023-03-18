  1. Skip to content
A ship being loaded in the Odesa Port, Ukraine
Before the war Ukraine, sometimes described as the breadbasket of Europe, was the world's fourth-largest corn exporter and fifth-biggest wheat seller.Image: BePress/abaca/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

UN trying to resolve argument over Black Sea grain deal

55 minutes ago

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over an extension of the grain export deal that has helped contain the global food crisis. The UN says it is "vital for global food security" that the agreement continues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Oryd

The United Nations is "doing everything possible" to ensure the Black Sea grain deal continues, aid chief Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Friday.

Russia and Ukraine disagree about the duration of an extension of the pact, which allows for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea despite the ongoing war.

The initial 120-day agreement struck with the UN and Turkey was extended in November for a further 120 days, until March 18.

But Russia now says it would only allow a further 60-day extension, while Ukraine insists on a 120-day extension.

"Attempts by the aggressor to reduce the extension period are a manipulation to continue further blackmail and deepen a global food crisis. We have to prevent this," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

According to the UN, Ukraine has exported nearly 25 million tons of food under the deal which has helped that has helped bring down global food prices.

"The world relies on these supplies," Griffiths said.

Russia's deadline on sanctions

Moscow says a parallel agreement has failed to facilitate Russian exports of grain and fertilizer through the Black Sea.

The West has imposed tough sanctions on Russia for its full-scale invasion and war in Ukraine. While its food and fertilizer exports are not under sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries are a barrier to shipments.

"If Brussels, Washington and London are genuinely interested to continue the export of food from Ukraine through the maritime humanitarian corridor then they have two months to exempt from their sanctions the entire chain of operations which accompany the Russian agricultural sector," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council.

Griffiths admitted obstacles remain to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports, notably the payment systems.

"It is vital for global food security that both of these agreements continue and should be fully implemented," he said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Council, "sanctions are not the issue."

"When it comes to sanctions we have gone to extraordinary lengths to communicate the clear carve-outs for food and fertilizers to governments and to the private sector," she said.

lo/sms (Reuters, AFP)

