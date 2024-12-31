  1. Skip to content
UN: Taliban ban on Afghan women in NGOs 'absolutely' wrong

December 31, 2024

The UN's Volker Turk has repeated an appeal to Afghanistan's Taliban to revoke the "deeply discriminatory decree." An Afghan ministry recently told NGOs they would lose their licenses if they continued to employ women.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ohZf
Afghan women and children wait for their turn to see a doctor at Yaka Dokan health clinic run by nonprofit organization World Vision, in Yaka Dokan village, Herat, Afghanistan, October 23, 2024.
NGOS, like this medical facility in Herat province, still play a key role in a country with rampant povertyImage: Sayed Hassib/REUTERS

The United Nations has told the Taliban to revoke a ban on Afghan women working in NGOs after the de facto government issued a circular warning international groups that they faced suspension and possible revocation of their license if they were found in violation of a decree first issued in 2022

On reclaiming power in 2021, the Taliban said it would take a more moderate approach towards women than it had prior to the US removing it from power. But it has excluded women and girls from higher education, many jobs and public spaces  and even forbidden public singing or poetry recitals. The European Court of Justice defines Afghan women as a persecuted group.  

No singing, no reading: Women protest Taliban ban online

The ban on Afghan women working in foreign-based NGOs originally dates back to December 2022, but the Economy Ministry issued a circular, also publishing it online on Sunday, warning international groups to comply or risk suspension. 

'No country can progress ... while excluding half its population' 

The UN's human rights chief, Volker Turk, issued a statement condemning the policy on Tuesday in response. 

"I am deeply alarmed at the recent announcement by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan that non-governmental organizations' licenses will be revoked if they continue to employ Afghan women. This is absolutely the wrong path being taken," Turk said. 

As the humanitarian situation in the country "remains dire," Turk said, NGOs continued to play a vital role in helping all Afghans.

England Afghanische Frauen schließen in Schottland Medizinstudium ab
Afghan women and girls with career ambitions, like these medical students in Scotland completing their degrees, are currently forced to pursue them abroadImage: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

"I once again urge the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to revoke this deeply discriminatory decree, and all other measures which seek to eradicate women and girls' access to education, work and public spaces, including healthcare, and that restrict their freedom of movement," he said. 

Turk said, "No country can progress — politically, economically or socially — while excluding half of its population from public life," and added that the regime must change course "for the future of Afghanistan."

The UN and much of the international community are treading a fine line, trying both to initiate talks with the Taliban, with its de facto position seemingly secure, while also keeping its distance and trying to encourage change. 

Breakdancer Talash wears a flag saying "Free Afghan Women" at the Paris Olympics, August 9, 2024.
Breakdancer Talash protested restrictions on women at the Olympics in Paris while competing for the Refugee teamImage: Pierre Costabadie/picture alliance

Primary school only, barely any jobs, no singing, no poetry

The Taliban has worked fast to undo what was often pointed to as a key success story in Afghanistan during the US and NATO-led occupation: the gradual emancipation of women in the Muslim country. 

Since returning to power, the Taliban has banned girls from all education above elementary school. This was initially put forward as a "temporary suspension" while it arranged senior schools or possibly universities with a suitable environment for girls, but nothing has changed since. 

Access to parks and other public places have been restricted, recent edicts forbade singing or reciting poetry in public. The Taliban more generally encourages women to "veil" both their bodies and their voices when outside. 

The group denies having imposed a complete ban on women in the workplace, pointing to the nearly 9,000 work permits it says it has issued since coming to power more than three years ago. Afghanistan's population is just over 40 million. 

Afghan women, forced out by Taliban, study medicine abroad

msh/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

