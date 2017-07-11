UN slams Philippine police for killing nine activists

The UN slammed Philippine security forces over the deaths of nine activists and urged an end to inflammatory rhetoric from the country's president on Tuesday.

"We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation, and harassment," UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

The Philippine government said the killings were lawful and took place during multiple raids against suspected insurgents on Sunday. They promised a full investigation.

What happened during the raid?

Eight men and one woman were killed as the authorities executed search warrants before dawn on Sunday, the UN rights office said.

Among those killed were activists for labor, housing and indigenous rights, as well as activists representing the fishing community, according to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The raids took place in simultaneous police and military operations near Manila, according to the Filipino officials. They described them as a part of a counter-insurgency campaign against the New People's Army (NPA), which is the armed wing of the country's Communist party.

Duterte's government vowed to crush the decades-old Maoist insurgency before the end of his six-year term in 2022.

The president has often lambasted the Communist party in his speeches.

Thousands have been killed in President Duterte's drug war, including activists, journalists and lawyers

From words to violence

The raids occurred two days after President Duterte told security forces to "ignore human rights" and also encouraged them to use deadly force.

"I told the military to shoot and kill right away if they see you holding a gun. Just return the body to the family." President Duterte added.

Rights groups accuse Duterte of using inflammatory language and violent tactics against Communist insurgents as a guise to silence dissent and crack down on activists.

Hundreds of activists killed in war on drugs

The raid and killings invoked comparisons with President Duterte's bloody anti-drug war. During the previous clampdown, police said all of the victims were armed and had resisted.

In 2018, Duterte emboldened the police by stating, "Do your duty, and if in the process you kill 1,000 persons because you are doing your duty, I will protect you."

Watch video 00:39 Reporters without Borders: 'Duterte identified journalists as enemies'

Since Duterte took power in 2016, hundreds of activists, journalists and lawyers have been killed, rights groups say. A total of 6,000 deaths have been attributed to the drug war between mid-2016 and July of 2019.

A June 2020 report from the UN human rights chief Michele Bachelet said there was a serious lack of due process in police operations, and near-total impunity for the use of lethal force by police and the military.

jm/dj (AFP, Reuters)