UN Security Council rejects US demand to 'snapback' sanctions on Iran

The UN on Tuesday dismissed a controversial bid by the United States to reimpose all international sanctions against Iran, laying bare the differences between Washington and other members of the Security Council on Iran policy.

The council presidency, held by Indonesia since in August, said it was "not in a position to take further action" on Washington's request citing a lack of consensus in the 15-member body.

The Trump administration had demanded on August 20 that the Security Council restore UN sanctions against Iran accusing it of failing to comply with the terms of the historic 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The move was immediately rejected by Britain, France, and Germany, the three US allies who are party to the deal.

According to the agreement between Iran and six major powers, sanctions against the Islamic Republic were lifted in exchange for it agreeing not to develop nuclear weapons.

Washington pulled out of the deal two years ago but insists on its legal right to trigger a return of sanctions, using the disputed procedure called "snapback."

All members, except the Dominican Republic, expressed their opposition to the US move, according to Indonesia's UN ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani.

The US has accused Tehran of failing to comply with the terms of the historic 2015 Iran nuclear deal

"Having contacted the members and received letters from many member countries it is clear to me that there is one member which has a particular position on the issues, while there are significant numbers of members who have contesting views," Djani said during a video conference on the Middle East.

'Standing in the company of terrorists'

The US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft issued a strong rebuke to the announcement. She reiterated Washington's position on the issue while accusing other members of the UN's most powerful body showing a lack of courage and moral clarity.

"Let me just make it really, really clear: The Trump Administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter," Craft said. "I only regret that other members of this Council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists."

"It is our European colleagues on this Council that have expressed privately their concerns about lifting sanctions on Iran but have taken no actions to address that concern."

France's deputy UN ambassador Anne Gueguen said the 13 members of the Security Council agree that the US notification of "snapback" sanctions has no effect since it is no longer party to the agreement.

She added the European nations — France, Britain, and Germany — believe that "systematic Iranian non-compliance with its JCPOA commitments'' should be addressed through talks, initially in Vienna on September 1 and through a dispute resolution mechanism in the nuclear deal.

The three European nations are willing to work with council members including the other JCPOA participants, Russia and China, "to seek a realistic path forward that could secure the support of the council," Gueguen said.

Russia's envoy to UN Vassily Nebenzia praised the council's decision. "I hope that the United States would be able to finally realize it, and not... pursue this path which is not only illegal but simply will not lead to achieving the result that was envisaged by the United States," he said.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



