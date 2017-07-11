UN Security Council rejects Iran arms embargo extension

The US-sponsored resolution, which is set to end in October, only got two "yes" votes, falling a long way short of the nine it needed to be adopted. China and Russia rejected the proposal, while Germany abstained.
The UN Security Council on Friday rejected the United States' calls for an indefinite extension to the arms embargo on Iran.
Shortly after the result of the council's vote was announced, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said the outcome "once again shows that unilateralism receives no support, and bullying will fail."
However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a very different take on proceedings. He said in a statement: "The Security Council's failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable."
Opposition
The US-sponsored resolution was opposed by China and Russia. Eleven members abstained, including Germany, France and Britain, while the United States and the Dominican Republic were the only members to back the proposal. To get approval, the resolution needed nine "yes" votes.
Read more: Pompeo in Vienna: US vows to extend Iran arms embargo
The embargo on Iran is set to end in October this year, under a provision of UN Resolution 2231, in which the Security Council backed the nuclear deal between Tehran and a group of world powers.
The five permanent members of the Security Council — the US, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China — all endorsed the agreement in Vienna in 2015. Germany and the European Union also signed the landmark deal.
jsi/stb (AP, Reuters)
North Korea probably has nuclear warhead devices to fit inside ballistic missiles. Pyongyang, which has not conducted a nuclear test in almost three years, is accused of still seeking to build an arsenal.
The UN remains split on the way to deliver aid to Syria, with Beijing and Moscow vetoing the latest humanitarian push. The nations disagree on which border crossings should be used and for how long.