UN Security Council demands disarmament of DR Congo militias

The statement of the body's presidency was adopted only weeks after a Security Council delegation visited DRC. The eastern region of DR Congo is rife with dozens of rebel groups with conflicting goals and interests.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday "strongly" condemned violence perpetrated by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), demanding that the militias "immediately and permanently disband."

"The Security Council strongly condemns the continuing violence and abuses of human rights by all armed groups, including summary executions, sexual and gender-based violence, and large-scale recruitment and use of children," the statement said.

"In North Kivu, in particular, clashes between the M23 rebel movement and government forces have forced at least 900,000 people to flee their homes," Bintou Keita, the head of the UN mission in Congo (MONUSCO), told the Council.

A recent offensive by M23 rebels has displaced 900,000 people Image: Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua/IMAGO

Call to disarm and release child soldiers

The UN body also "demanded that all members of armed groups immediately and permanently disband, lay down their arms... and release children from their ranks."

The UN Security Council mainly targeted the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, whose attacks have increased in recent months in North Kivu, which borders Rwanda.

Phil Clark, an expert on Congo and the Great Lakes region from SOAS, said MONUSCO's failure to protect Congolese civilians lies within the Security Council.

"We see the same mistakes made by MONUSCO time and again, a real reluctance to put itself in harm's way to protect civilians—constant examples of the peacekeeping mission itself collaborating with the Congolese army in the commission of atrocities," Clark told DW.

"The Security Council consistently fails to take them on and to address them in any systematic fashion. So ultimately, even though many states have some influence in eastern Congo regarding MONUSCO, the Security Council has to be in charge of any serious reform process."

Congolese rebel groups are notorious for recruiting child soldiers Image: Zanem Nety Zaidi/DW

Blame game at the UN

Kinshasa, independent UN experts, and several Western governments say the M23 rebels are backed by Rwanda, eyeing the natural resources across the border, a claim denied by Kigali.

The DRC Ambassador, Georges Nzongola Ntalaja, told the Council that the M23 movement "can be so easily confused with the Rwandan army."

Nzongola Ntalaja said, "we have seen some withdrawals recently, but we would like to draw attention to the number of ceasefires that have already been broken. This shows you how versatile this movement is and its very well-identified backer."

The Council, he said, "has to remain vigilant here, and bilateral and multilateral pressure has to continue until the full surrender of the movement and the full withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the Congolese territories they have attacked."

In retaliation, Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Claver Gatete, told the Security Council Kinshasa has failed to take responsibility for its internal problems and chosen to play the blame game.

Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of backing M23 rebels Image: Guerchom Ndebo/AFP

"Unfortunately, the situation continues deteriorating due to the DRC's leaders' lack of political will, agency, and inaction," Gatete told the Security Council.

"It has become evident that even though this conflict continues to inflict terrible suffering on the civilian populations, the government of the DRC is using it as a political stunt to obtain domestic support and silence opposition ahead of the upcoming elections," he added.

Despite the counteraccusations and calls for the M23's withdrawal from occupied areas, Clark said it is unlikely to see M23 comply with the Security Council's withdrawal order.

"If we look at the actions of M23 over the last few months, they have typically delayed responding to these kinds of demands. Then, when they eventually have responded, they withdraw only a short distance from where their troops are," Clark told DW.

According to Clark, there has to be mediation and negotiation to find a lasting settlement to a conflict that has caused so much damage over many years, something that the government in Kinshasa is so far unwilling to do.

A neglected crisis

"This humanitarian crisis remains one of the most neglected in the world," MONUSCO's Keita told the Security Council as she called for complete funding of $2.3 billion (€2.1 billion) for the UN's 2023 DRC humanitarian plan.

The education of around 750,000 children has been disrupted in the two most conflict-affected provinces of eastern DRC.

New figures released by UNICEF show that between January 2022 and March 2023, at least 2,100 schools in North Kivu and Ituri provinces have been forced to stop operating because of the deteriorating security situation.

According to UNICEF, nearly 300 schools are being used to house displaced people, and militias have attacked 119 schools.

Dozens of armed groups roam eastern Congo, many of which are a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and 2000s. Neighboring Ituri province is also plagued by armed groups, suffering regular attacks by the Islamist-aligned Allied Democratic Forces militia.

