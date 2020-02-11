UN Security Council adopts Libya ceasefire resolution

The UN Security Council on Wednesday in New York adopted a resolution calling for "lasting ceasefire" in Libya's ongoing conflict.

The resolution confirms commitments made by international leaders during a summit in Berlin on January 19, including upholding a UN arms embargo and ending international interference in the conflict and military support for the opposing factions.

The text, which was drafted by the United Kingdom, was approved by 14 votes out of 15, including Germany. Russia, a Security Council veto-wielding power abstained.

The resolution aims to end fighting between a UN-recognized government led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj based in the capital, Tripoli, and forces in eastern Libya loyal to rebel military commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libya National Army (LNA).

The LNA launched an offensive in April 2019 to take the Tripoli but has been held off from the city center. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since January.

More to come...