UN says peacekeepers in Lebanon wounded by Israeli fire

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Israel arrests 5 Palestinians over alleged bomb plot

Israel's police and Shin Bet internal security said they have detained five Palestinians from northern Israel over an alleged plan to bomb a mall in Tel Aviv.

Shin Bet said the five men, linked with the so-called "Islamic State" group, were active in online discussions on how to plant a car bomb that would topple skyscrapers in the center of Tel Aviv, Israel's financial capital.

The suspects also allegedly watched videos of "Islamic State" attacks in Syria.

Police said they foiled the plan "in the early stages of its implementation" and seized weapons but did not provide further evidence. Two of the men had expressed interest in going abroad to fight with IS, police said.