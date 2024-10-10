UN says peacekeepers in Lebanon wounded by Israeli fire

Skip next section UN probe says Israel seeking to 'destroy' Gaza health care

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 UN probe says Israel seeking to 'destroy' Gaza health care

Israel is deliberately targeting health facilities and killing and torturing medical personnel in Gaza, United Nations investigators have said in a new report.

The authors have accused the country of "crimes against humanity."

"Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza's healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza," the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry said in a statement.

Israel is "committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination with relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities," it added.

The three-person commission was established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021 to investigate alleged international law violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories. The report is the second since Hamas' October 7 attack a year ago, which sparked the ongoing war.

It also highlighted the abuse of Palestinian detainees in Israel and hostages in Gaza, accusing Israel and Palestinian armed groups of "torture" and sexual and gender-based violence.

Israel has accused the commission of "systematic anti-Israeli discrimination," flatly rejected the findings of an earlier report in June.

That document also accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity, including of "extermination" in Gaza.