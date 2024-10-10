UN says peacekeepers in Lebanon wounded by Israeli fire

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Italy defense minister summons Israeli ambassador over UNIFIL incident

Italian Defense Minster Guido Crosetto has condemned the "shooting" at the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in Lebanon.

Crosetto, who summoned the Israeli ambassador, said the incident was "intolerable" after the force said Israeli tank fire had hurt two peacekeepers.

"The shooting at the UNIFIL headquarters" and other incidents involving "small arms fire" are "intolerable, they must be carefully and decisively avoided," Crosetto said in a statement.

"For these reasons, I protested to my Israeli counterpart and the Israeli ambassador to Italy," he added.

Many of the UN troops on the mission come from Italy, Indonesia and India.