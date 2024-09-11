  1. Skip to content
UN says nearly 70% of Gaza war dead are women and children

Nita Blake-Persen
November 9, 2024

The UN Human Rights Office has verified the victim toll in the past six months in Gaza. Nearly 70% are women and children, "indicating a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law."

