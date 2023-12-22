UN says half a million people starving in Gaza

ConflictsMiddle EastUN says half a million people starving in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastNita Blake-Persen12/22/2023December 22, 2023A new UN report finds one in four people are facing extreme starvation amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. The report warns of a risk of famine within the next six months, if the intense conflict and restricted humanitarian access persist.https://p.dw.com/p/4aUk5Advertisement