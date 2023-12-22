  1. Skip to content
UN says half a million people starving in Gaza

Nita Blake-Persen
December 22, 2023

A new UN report finds one in four people are facing extreme starvation amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. The report warns of a risk of famine within the next six months, if the intense conflict and restricted humanitarian access persist.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aUk5
