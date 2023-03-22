  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
A parent, carrying his child after picking him up from school, runs past police carrying out an operation against gangs in Port-au-Prince
Violence was causing many to flee, with the UN saying at least 160,000 people have been displacedImage: Odelyn Joseph/AP/picture alliance
Rule of LawHaiti

UN says Haiti gang violence has killed hundreds in 2023

1 hour ago

Over 530 people have lost their lives in Haiti since the start of the year according to the United Nations, which has reiterated the need for the international community to help.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P2iA

The UN on Tuesday expressed grave concern over "extreme violence" in Haiti, which it said was continuing to spiral out of control.

The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that as of 15 March, a total of 531 people had been killed, 300 injured and 277 kidnapped in gang-related violence, this year alone.

The information had been gathered by the Human Rights Service in the UN's Haiti office, with the incidents mainly taking place in the capital Port-au-Prince.

What did the UN say?

"Clashes between gangs are becoming more violent and more frequent, as they try to expand their territorial control throughout the capital," the OHCHR said in a statement.

During the first two weeks of March, the UN said that at least 208 people had been killed, most of whom were the victims of snipers firing indiscriminately at people in their homes or in the street.

The UN said that sexual violence was also being used by gangs against abducted girls and women to force ransom payments from their families.

The spike in violence in central Haiti has been largely blamed on a gang called "Baz Gran Grif," which roughly translates to "Big Claw Crew."

The vicious cycle of violence was causing many to flee, with the UN saying at least 160,000 people had been displaced. Many were forced to live in informal settlements and were having to survive on limited means.

The level of instability had also caused a spike in prices and food insecurity, leading to "alarming levels" of hunger in some places.

Police officers carry out an anti-gang operation in the Lalue neighborhood of Port-au-Prince
The UN has called for the international community to help support the Haitian National PoliceImage: Odelyn Joseph/AP/picture alliance

UN says not enough being done to help

The UN pointed out that very little had been done since UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk highlighted the dire situation during a trip to the country in February.

The UN called for the need for the Haitian police to be strengthened with the help of the international community, while there also needed to be "profound reform" of the country's judicial and penal systems.

The UN reiterated the call for the international community to "urgently consider" sending a "time-bound specialized support force" to Haiti.

In February Canada said it would send naval vessels to the Caribbean country for intelligence-gathering purposes. However, the international community has been largely hesitant to step in to assist the troubled country.

Gangs have managed to grow in power since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and are estimated to be in control of 60% of Port-au-Prince.

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

kb/jsi (Reuters,AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Electrician working on a power line in the Kharkiv region, October 2022

How Ukraine has maintained its energy supply despite the war

Conflicts4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person holding a sign that readsy "Proud to be gay, Ugandan and religious"

East Africa's LGBTQ community under siege

East Africa's LGBTQ community under siege

Human Rights11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Sri Lankan baker places bread inside a tray

Sri Lankans struggle to afford food as IMF approves bailout

Sri Lankans struggle to afford food as IMF approves bailout

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Moro and Lina seen from behind as they raise their joint hands to the sea

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two black-and-white photos of Georgi Markov (left) attached by paperclips to a faded color photograph of Francesco Gullino (right)

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

CrimeMarch 21, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Emirati farmers harvest dates in the Khanou area in Abu Dhabi's Liwa oasis

Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs jointly tackle climate change

Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs jointly tackle climate change

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry holding up her arm at a podium during a press conference in February, 2023.

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

EqualityMarch 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage