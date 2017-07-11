UN says 16 local staff detained in Ethiopia

A United Nations (UN) representative on Tuesday reported that 22 Ethiopian staff members had been arrested and detained during government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans in the capital Addis Ababa.

Six individuals have been released, yet 16 remain in custody, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

"We are, of course, actively working with the Government of Ethiopia to secure their immediate release," Dujarric said, adding, "There has been, as far as I know, no explanation given to us on why these staff members were detained."

Ethiopia's state of emergency

The central government and members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been engaged in armed conflict for the past year, with fighting intensifying in recent weeks.

The Ethiopian government put a state of emergency in place on November 2 as rebels from the country's northern Tigray region continue to threaten advancing to the capital.

The state of emergency allows government forces to arrest at will anyone suspected of supporting terrorist organizations — the government of Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy has declared the TPLF a terrorist organization.

Police in Addis Ababa on Monday had told reporters that they had been arresting TPLF "followers" and that the arrests were "not ethnically motivated at all."

The US State Department on Monday called reports of harassment against ethnic Tigrayans "concerning."

Watch video 02:01 Ethiopia's yearlong civil war shows no sign of ending

js/fb (AFP, Reuters)