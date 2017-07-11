 UN rights chief tells Belarus to free protesters | News | DW | 04.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN rights chief tells Belarus to free protesters

Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, warned the human rights situation in Belarus was "deterioating". She told reporters in Geneva more than 900 protesters faced criminal charges.

Michelle Bachelet

The UN's top human rights official called on Belarus Friday to release all people unlawfully arrested during three months of post-election protests.

Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, told journalists in Geneva that authorities should also investigate some 2,000 complaints of torture or ill-treatment in custody.

Watch video 02:24

Protesting Belarus doctors arrested amid pandemic

She was that the situation in the country was "deteriorating" and that more than an estimated 900 people face criminal charges.

Demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule broke out following a disputed election in August.

jf/rt (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Belarus police get rougher to protect Alexander Lukashenko

Security forces in Belarus have always used violence against protesters. But tactics against demonstrators following a disputed election appear particularly harsh.  

Advertisement