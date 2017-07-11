UN rights chief tells Belarus to free protesters

The UN's top human rights official called on Belarus Friday to release all people unlawfully arrested during three months of post-election protests.

Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, told journalists in Geneva that authorities should also investigate some 2,000 complaints of torture or ill-treatment in custody.

She was that the situation in the country was "deteriorating" and that more than an estimated 900 people face criminal charges.

Demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule broke out following a disputed election in August.

