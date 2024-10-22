UN rights chief condemns Israeli strike near Beirut hospital

Skip next section Israeli strike near Beirut hospital leaves at least 18 dead

October 22, 2024 Israeli strike near Beirut hospital leaves at least 18 dead

At least 18 people were killed and 60 wounded in an Israeli strike near the Rafik Hariri Hospital, located on the outskirts of southern Beirut, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces later claimed that a Hezbollah target was located next to the hospital, which is a few kilometers from the center of Lebanon's capital, Beirut. The hospital itself was not targeted, the IDF claimed. No further information was provided.

Footage on social media appeared to show the strike hitting close to the hospital's entrance, and the Health Ministry reported that the facility was damaged.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk said he was "appalled" by the strike.

"The fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected," Türk said.

More than 1,550 people have been killed in bombardment by Israel since the country intensified its air campaign on Lebanon in September, according to the AFP news agency.