 UN report: ′Woefully inadequate′ climate pledges spell 3.2C temperature rise | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 09.12.2020

Environment

UN report: 'Woefully inadequate' climate pledges spell 3.2C temperature rise

A green coronavirus-induced recovery could help close the emissions gap, but it is not enough for world leaders to meet their goal of limiting warming to well below 2C.

Solar panels in the foreground and chimney stacks puffing smoke in the background

Emissions need to be significantly reduced to meet the Paris Agreement targets

World leaders could use the coronavirus pandemic to shave 25% off their greenhouse gas emissions with green recovery packages, according to a report released today by the UN Environment Program (UNEP). 

But they have so far continued to make choices that push them further away from targets they agreed upon five years ago to protect the climate and their citizens. By burning fossil fuels and chopping down rainforests, countries are on track to heat the world by 3.2 degrees Celsius this century, despite committing to keep it well under 2C. 

The annual emissions gap report, now in its 11th year, assesses the gap between what countries committed to doing under the Paris Agreement and what they need to do to keep temperatures in check. Despite recent pledges from major polluters to cut their emissions, the report describes concrete commitments as "woefully inadequate." 

"The wealthy bear the greatest responsibility," wrote Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program. The richest 1% of people, who emit more than double that of the poorest half of the global population, "will need to reduce their footprint by a factor of 30 to stay in line with the Paris Agreement targets." 

A sweeping landscape of denuded forest

Deforstation often occurs to make way for monocultures such as palm oil

Emissions gap wide open

With factories closed, flights grounded and people buying fewer things, the pandemic is expected to lower carbon dioxide emissions by up to 7% this year, the report found. But the coronavirus panemic will do little to help governments meet temperature targets unless world leaders prioritize a green recovery. 

By investing in green jobs and infrastructure and choosing climate-friendly policies, world leaders could lower emissions by a quarter of what they would otherwise be by 2030, according to the report. Among the suggested solutions are ending fossil fuel subsidies, banning new coal plants and planting trees in deforested landscapes. 

But the report says most rich countries are instead supporting a "high-carbon status quo" with some putting money into new fossil fuel projects.  

"There's been a perception that, because we've been stuck at home and not able to travel, we were doing great and moving in the right direction," said Martina Caretta, assistant professor of geography at West Virginia University in the US and IPCC author, who was not involved in the report. "But the truth that comes out is that this is just like a blip." 

The report also calls for more action on planes and ships, which together account for 5% of global emissions and growing. About two-thirds of these emissions are international and not directly covered by national climate action plans under the Paris Agreement. 

Infografik CO2-Ausstoß-Prognose EN

Increase in carbon-neutral pledges 

Several countries have upped their ambitions in recent months. 

China, the world's biggest polluter, said in October it will be carbon neutral by 2060. South Africa and South Korea have now committed to doing so by 2050, and US president-elect Joe Biden — who has promised to bring the US back into the Paris Agreement — has agreed to the same goal. 

Japan has joined the EU in aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of the century, which would mean also cutting down other pollutants like methane. Last week, the UK set itself the most ambitious short-term goal of any major economy, pledging to slash emissions by 68%— compared to 1990 levels — within this decade. 

But none of these commitments have yet been translated into climate action plans known under the Paris Agreement as nationally determined contributions. 

Solar panels as far as the eye can see

Reaching carbon neutral targets will require expansion of renewables

Fire roars along a line of hills

2020 saw record fires around the world linked to global heating

Burning fossil fuels has already warmed the Earth by more than 1C and this has made storms stronger, heat waves hotter and droughts longer. By emitting more CO2 with each passing year, world leaders are locking in deeper cuts to emissions in the future. 

The level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in 2019 reached the equivalent of 59.1 gigatons of CO2. While the pandemic has tightened the carbon tap, slowing the flow of pollutants temporarily, it did not stop it.  

"Are we on track to bridging the gap?" the authors write. "Absolutely not." 

Acting sooner rather than later will decrease the amount of CO2 that would need to be removed from the atmosphere. The negative emissions technologies needed to keep warming below 2C — without rapidly cutting emissions now — do not yet exist at scale. 

The Paris Agreement temperature targets are a long way away but "actions in the form of emission reductions to achieve them need to start immediately," said Alaa Al Khourdajie, research fellow at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London and IPCC senior scientist, who was not involved in the report. 

Two vegetarian burgers

Cutting down on meat is one way to reduce personal emissions

Personal and policy change not mutually exclusive 

The 132-page report also explores how to make lifestyles less carbon-intensive. 

It highlights that two-thirds of greenhouse gas emissions come from private households. This includes activities like eating beef, driving cars and heating homes. For instance, cutting meat out of a diet lowers emissions by about half a ton of CO2 a year — and going vegan reduces it by almost double that. 

The report proposes policies for enabling lifestyle change that include laws restricting adverts for high-carbon foods, giving subsidies to people retrofitting homes with heat pumps and placing a levy on frequent flying. 

Stopping climate change through personal choices or government policies is often "presented as a trade-off between two choices," the authors write. "However, system change and behavior change are two sides of the same coin."

  • Cars and trucks in a traffic jam on a snowy highway in eastern Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/A. März)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Testing your patience

    Getting into a traffic jam is every driver's nightmare. Endless minutes (or worse: hours) in which nothing's moving forward can turn what should be a short car-ride into a seemingly never-ending odyssey. But congested streets aren't just annoying for commuters — they have far-reaching consequences.

  • Exhaust fumes coming from a car (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Higher emissions

    Turn off your engine when you get into a traffic jam! You'll save fuel after 20 seconds of standing still already. Letting your engine run while your car's idling burns one liter of fuel an hour, according to Germany's technical inspection agency TÜV Süd. A higher fuel consumption rate means that more CO2 is blasted into the atmosphere, which we should avoid if we want to fight global warming.

  • Cars and trucks in a traffic jam on a highway near Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Germany's congestion capital

    Germany saw roughly 745,000 traffic jams in 2018, according to German automobile club ADAC. That's a three-percent increase compared to 2017. According to GPS-maker TOMTOM's last survey, Cologne's streets were the most congested (as shown above). On average, travel time increased by more than a third because of congestion, compared to free flowing traffic.

  • Traffic jam in Moscow (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Kadobnov)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Traffic breakdown in L.A. and Moscow

    GPS-maker INRIX uses different calculations and has identified Munich as Germany's traffic jam capital. Drivers there were stuck in congestion for an average of 51 hours a year. That's nothing compared to the world leaders: The world capital of traffic jams is Los Angeles, where drivers were stuck in traffic for 102 hours a year, followed by Moscow (pictured here) and New York with 91 hours each.

  • A female driver frustrated about what's happening in front of her. (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Cirou)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Endangering your health

    People who are stuck in traffic frequently have to deal with serious health problems. When traffic isn't flowing as it should, your body releases stress hormones. Your immune system is weakened and your blood pressure rises. People who are frequently stuck in traffic jams, like commuters, are even likely to develop burnout syndrome.

  • Trucks in a traffic jam approaching the British-side entrance of the Channel Tunnel (picture-alliance/Zumapress/G. Falvey)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Billions in economic losses

    According to INRIX, the costs caused by traffic jams in Germany amounted to 80 billion euros in 2017. Goods don't reach their intended recipients on time and more fuel is burned. Both companies and private drivers suffer financially. Traffic jams "threaten economic growth and stunt quality of life," INRIX head economist Graham Cookson said.

  • The Uber logo on a smartphone screen (picture alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Da Qing)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Ride-sharing apps made things worse

    For a while hopes were high that ride-sharing services like Uber would bring down traffic. If people could easily get a ride, maybe they'd leave their own cars in the garage more often! But traffic researcher Bruce Schaller found out that the opposite was true in US cities. People took Uber instead of the subway or their bikes, while car owners kept driving their own vehicles.

  • A busy intersection in Kabul's old city (Getty Images/AFP/D. Berehulak)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Traffic just one contributor to air pollution

    Afghanistan's capital Kabul is also dealing with congested streets. But that's not the only factor contributing to dangerous air pollution. In winter residents have taken to burning coal, car tires and trash to generate heat. Add to that diesel generators and many, many cars and you get smog that Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) calls "deadly."

    Author: Carla Bleiker


Coronavirus and the green recovery  

